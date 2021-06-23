LalBrew Farmhouse Releases Hybrid Saison-Style Yeast

Canada – LalBrew Farmhouse™ is a truly innovative hybrid beer yeast selected to make hassle free Saison beers and so much more. Eliminating the risk of cross contamination that comes with a diastatic yeast while retaining all characteristics that make Saison yeast so attractive: Flavor, aroma profile and high attenuation.

LalBrew Farmhouse™ is the result of the research and development work of Renaissance Yeast (Vancouver BC, Canada) and Lallemand Brewing first collaborative release. The Renaissance team used classical and non-GMO science to select a yeast which doesn’t have the STA1 gene, responsible for the diastatic activity of Saison yeasts resulting in a strain not being able to metabolize dextrins. Care was taken to retain normal brewing sugar utilization to produce dry Saison beer. Additionally, the patented technology from UC Davis (Davis CA, USA) ensures that the strain will not produce sulfurous off-flavors, therefore enhancing the Saison yeast aroma characteristics.

In line with the “We Brew With You®” concept, LalBrew Farmhouse™ represents a new addition to Lallemand Brewing’s portfolio of solutions to safely brew a wide variety of modern Saison and Farmhouse beer styles, and to give brewers opportunities to always create more diversity.

LalBrew Farmhouse™ is a pure culture of Saccharomyces cerevisiae available in 500g and 11g sachets, with a recommended pitch rate of 50-100g per hL of wort, which is sufficient to achieve a minimum of 2.5-5 million viable cells/mL.

About Renaissance Yeast:

Renaissance Yeast (a subsidiary of Renaissance BioScience) is a brewer’s yeast technology company that is a world leader in the selective breeding of high-performing strains of brewer’s yeast to deliver the ideal characteristics for each distinct style of beer.

About Lallemand Brewing

Lallemand Brewing is a business unit of Lallemand Inc., a privately held Canadian company specializing in the research, development, production, marketing and distribution of yeast and bacteria. Lallemand Inc. has over 4000 employees located in more than 45 countries on 5 continents.

For More Information:

https://www.lallemandbrewing.com/en/canada/product-details/lalbrew-farmhouse/