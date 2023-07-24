Lakewood Brewing Launches Limited “Lion’s Den” Club Memberships

DALLAS, Texas— Lakewood Brewing Co. has opened enrollment for The Lion’s Den, its first-ever membership club offering a limited number of craft beer lovers a wide range of membership perks, including a complimentary beer per visit with no annual limit. Yes, no annual limit.

Joinable now through July 30, The Lion’s Den will be limited to the first 100 members, who will also receive two Lion’s Den Member chalices – one for home and one that will “live” at the North Dallas Taproom. The Lion’s Den Black and Gold Numbered Member Card will give the member access to 10% off Lakewood gear, food, beer-to-go and event space rentals; as well as early access to brewery event tickets. Membership has even more privileges, like a complimentary pack of Lakewood’s annual Bourbon Barrel Temptress and Lion’s Share releases, and a personal invite to the annual Lion’s Den Members Only “Den Party,” which will serve up an exclusive beer voted on by members.

“We’ve grown a dedicated fandom across Texas over the last decade,” said Wim Bens, founder and president of Lakewood Brewing Co. “The Lion’s Den will offer our most devoted and die-hard fans access, fellowship, and a chance to delve deeper into the Lakewood experience. It’s a big deal for us and a smokin’ deal for members.”

The Lion’s Den annual membership runs $80 down and $20 per month plus tax with benefits kicking in immediately, and can be cancelled at any time. After the initial deadline and launch party on July 30, where members can start enjoying their benefits and pick-up their swag, the next open enrollment will be in December.

The maker of the number one craft stout in Texas, Temptress, Lakewood rotates 24 craft beers on tap at its North Texas taproom, kitchen, and beergarden at 2302 Executive Drive in Garland, which attracts beer lovers from around the world for an amazing destination brewery experience. Available on shelves and taps Texas-wide, Lakewood’s award-winning beers can be found using Lakewood’s online Beer Finder.

About Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery making “Seriously Fun Beer”. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the #1 craft stout in Texas. Today, its beer portfolio includes year-round releases, seasonal, and limited releases, all of which draw beer lovers to the Lakewood Brewing Taproom and Beergarden at 2302 Executive Drive in Garland. Lakewood beers are available on craft beer shelves Texas-wide and can be found using Lakewood’s online Beer Finder.

For More Information:

https://lakewoodbrewing.com/event/lions-den-launch-party/