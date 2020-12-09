Keg Hounds App Tracks Kegs To Prevent Loss

NASHVILLE – Keeping track of kegs has never been easier now that Keg Hounds, a leading provider of tracking and asset management software and technology, has created a new application specifically for use by breweries and any business that utilizes kegs. Recently launched, the app is compatible with a wide range of hardware including barcodes and RFID scanners. It provides businesses with areal time, accurate inventory accounting and helps prevent keg loss.

Conceived by professionals in the business, the app is free and is good for large and small businesses. It is designed to grow as businesses grow and integrates with systems already in place. Earl Hewlette, CEO of Keg Hounds notes since keg inventory can be one of the largest investments for a business, keeping track of them is paramount and does not have be the logistical nightmare that it currently is. “This app is intuitive, very easy-to-use and has revolutionized keg tracking. Our customers are experiencing great benefits to their day-to-day operations simply by using this app,” he said.

According to Steve Wright, president of the Jackalope Brewing Company, Keg Hounds has become an integral part of how the brewery does business by giving it the ability to know exactly what goes out the door and where it ships. “We are now able to invoice shipments promptly, report taxes with greater ease, and kegs are more accurately accounted for,” he said. “Most of all Keg Hounds gives us some peace of mind.”

By using the app, businesses will have access to a dashboard that reflects recent activity, inventory, keg-turn summary, in-market kegs and when keg maintenance is due. Also users can monitor fill sessions, products, kegs locations, customers, inventories, transfers and shipment. To learn more about how KegHounds can streamline operations and manage keg float visit www.keghounds.com.

