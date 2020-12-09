Keg Hounds App Tracks Kegs To Prevent Loss

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

NASHVILLE – Keeping track of kegs has never been easier now that Keg Hounds, a leading provider of tracking and asset management software and technology, has created a new application specifically for use by breweries and any business that utilizes kegs. Recently launched, the app is compatible with a wide range of hardware including barcodes and RFID scanners. It provides businesses with areal time, accurate inventory accounting and helps prevent keg loss.

Conceived by professionals in the business, the app is free and is good for large and small businesses. It is designed to grow as businesses grow and integrates with systems already in place. Earl Hewlette, CEO of Keg Hounds notes since keg inventory can be one of the largest investments for a business, keeping track of them is paramount and does not have be the logistical nightmare that it currently is.  “This app is intuitive, very easy-to-use and has revolutionized keg tracking. Our customers are experiencing great benefits to their day-to-day operations simply by using this app,” he said.

According to Steve Wright, president of the Jackalope Brewing Company, Keg Hounds has become an integral part of how the brewery does business by giving it the ability to know exactly what goes out the door and where it ships.  “We are now able to invoice shipments promptly, report taxes with greater ease, and kegs are more accurately accounted for,” he said. “Most of all Keg Hounds gives us some peace of mind.”

By using the app, businesses will have access to a dashboard that reflects recent activity, inventory, keg-turn summary, in-market kegs and when keg maintenance is due. Also users can monitor fill sessions, products, kegs locations, customers, inventories, transfers and shipment. To learn more about how KegHounds can streamline operations and manage keg float visit www.keghounds.com.

## #

ABOUT KEG HOUNDS

Keg Hounds is a leading provider of tracking and asset management solutions that utilizes a combination of technologies-primarily barcodes and RFID- to provide a reliable and cost-effective platform for users in every step of the supply chain. Keg Hounds is a system that gives returnable asset owners strategic awareness into how their business is being managed and real-time insight into their inventory. For more information visit www.keghounds.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
12/15 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
12/14 - Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.