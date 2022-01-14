Karl Strauss Welcomes the New Year With the Release of Two New Brews

SAN DIEGO, California – California brewery icon Karl Strauss Brewing Company is kicking off 2022 with two exciting releases: Bohemian Grove IPA (the first in their quarterly Collaboration Series) with locally coveted Burgeon Beer Co., as well as their 33rd Anniversary Barrel Aged Baltic Porter.

With a planned collaboration in the works for nearly three years, Karl and Burgeon finally came together to do what they do best: brew the cleanest, most hop-forward West Coast IPA fathomable. Inspired by the secrecy surrounding the innovation process, Bohemian Grove was aptly chosen as the name to represent this tropical and pine-forward hop bomb. With four R&D brews in the books, both breweries are confident the final release was brewed to absolute hoppy perfection.

“Our admiration for Burgeon has been long standing. We have a great deal of respect for their meticulous approach to brewing, recipe creation, and their quality control process. Additionally, their team is well known for brewing some of the tastiest IPAs in San Diego, so when we decided to lock in our 2022 collaborators, we knew immediately we wanted to create something together.”

– Paul Segura, Brewmaster, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

But wait…there’s more! Karl Strauss will also be celebrating its 33rd Anniversary with the release of its highly anticipated Baltic Porter, aged in Tawny Port Barrels for a full year. In addition to bottles and draft, a special Flight of this tasty beer (alongside the yet-to-be barrel aged version of their 34th Anniversary Ale) will be made available for a limited time.

Bohemian Grove IPA releases on 1/13, and the 33rd Anniversary Barrel Aged Baltic Porter releases on 1/27. These brands will be made available in 16oz 6 packs and 500ml bottles (respectively), at all Karl Strauss brewpub locations as well as finer craft beer establishments throughout California and Arizona.



Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative and award-winning releases. They have an ongoing collaboration series with some of the nation’s most well respected breweries, and are known for launching new exciting brands like their tangerine-inspired Tangible IPA, and their low calorie Sun Drops Hazy IPA.

