JuneShine and MatchaBar Collaborate on Coconut Ginger Matcha Hard Kombucha

SAN DIEGO — With Earth Day approaching it is a great time for people to take a step back and discover new ways to “go green,” or work to reduce their ecological footprints, especially in this current climate. JuneShine and MatchaBar have teamed up to brew the World’s Greenest Plant-Based Alcoholic Beverage, both in color and environmental impact (or lack thereof) launching on April 1st to kick off Earth Month.

Boasting a verdant combination of Matcha and Chlorophyllin, alongside all-natural and organic ingredients Coconut, Ginger, Green Tea, and Honey, this Hard Booch beverage is literally the greenest alcohol in color to get your buzz. However, JuneShine and MatchaBar are taking it a step further by ensuring a low environmental impact through the below measures:

All production is carbon-offset

JuneShine has partnered with Chooose to compensate for the carbon footprint of every JuneShine x MatchaBar can sold.

JuneShine offsets 20 lbs of carbon emissions by planting trees through Chooose’s partner in Africa, TIST Uganda.

Brewed using renewable energy

This flavor (and all flavors) are brewed in JuneShine’s Scripps Ranch brewery, powered by 100% renewable energy through SDG&E’s EcoChoice.

All ingredients are organically grown

All ingredients are organic, contributing to regenerative farming.

Give Back

JuneShine donates 1% of all sales to 1% For The Planet, planting trees to replace the trees used to make their cartons, and using 100% organic ingredients in all of their products

The plant-powered JuneShine x MatchaBar Coconut Ginger Matcha kicks off Earth Month and is available across California via JuneShine’s new direct-to-consumer delivery system. Booch and Matcha aficionado’s can rejoice this Earth Day by picking up a pack (MSRP: $35.99 for a pack of 6, $71.99 for a pack of 12) on juneshine.co. In light of COVID-19 JuneShine is also donating $1 from every order to the US Bartenders Guild Emergency Assistance Program to help service industry workers who have supported local businesses like JuneShine from the beginning.