John McAlexander Promoted to Head Brewer at Commonhouse Aleworks

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Commonhouse Aleworks has announced that John McAlexander has been promoted to the position of Head Brewer effective October 14. McAlexander joined the Commonhouse team earlier this year as Assistant Brewer where his role included malt handling and wort production, yeast management, quality control, as well as other aspects of the brewing process. As Head Brewer, McAlexander will be directing the entire production operation and brew team while managing the consumption demands both in-house as well as in distribution.

McAlexander has undergraduate degrees in Biology and Chemistry as well as a degree in Business Administration. He also received an International Diploma in Brewing Technology from the Siebel Institute of Technology. McAlexander has brewed professionally since 2014.

After more than 10 years brewing, Shane Cummings, who held the position of Head Brewer before McAlexander, is retiring from the industry and looks forward to a change of pace, spending time with his wife and newborn son, and whatever new adventures life has in store.

“As the founding brewer of Commonhouse Aleworks, I don’t feel like there is anyone better to take over the brewhouse than John,” said Cummings. “He will lead this team into a bright future.”

McAlexander is looking forward to upholding the high standard of excellence that has come to be associated with Commonhouse Aleworks while also helping facilitate the growth of the company.

About Commonhouse Aleworks

Commonhouse Aleworks, Park Circle’s neighborhood brewery and taphouse, celebrates the storied history of beer as a central component of American communities as well as the foundation for all civilization. They produce a variety of beer styles and interpretations and welcome you to come celebrate what we all share in common. Since opening in January of 2018, Commonhouse has grown to a team of over twenty people, providing an economic impact of well over a three-quarters of a million dollars to the community.