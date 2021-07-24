Jiant Debuts Hard Tea

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

LOS ANGELES, CA – Jiant, a modern alcohol brand known for its refreshing approach to hard kombuchas, announces the launch of its newest innovation: hard tea. Jiant Hard Tea is crafted with freshly brewed organic tea that is fermented 100% dry prior to adding a splash of real fruit juice. The resulting ‘drink of the summer’ is a light and refreshing 5% ABV sparkling beverage with only 100 calories and less than 2 grams of sugar.

Each hard tea is brewed with a carefully selected loose-leaf tea along with organic lemon juice, cane sugar, and champagne yeast. Jiant’s distinctive approach and ingredients stand in stark contrast to typical hard teas or hard seltzers (where extracts, concentrates, or natural flavors are added post fermentation to an otherwise neutral alcohol base.) Quality shines through each and every sip, offering an overall experience that is deliciously light and fresh.

“Creating a hard tea was a natural extension of the brand and something we’ve had in the back of our minds ever since we started Jiant,” says Aaron Telch, Jiant co-founder. “We’ve found inspiration and creativity using tea in a similar way a craft beer brewer might use hops: to create layers of flavor and aromatics.”

The three launch flavors of Jiant Hard Tea are –

Keemun Black Tea with Raspberry and Mint: Sweet and mellow, this top-shelf tea is cool, complex, and completely delicious

Pu’er Tea with Blood Orange and Grapefruit: Smooth and aromatic, this easy-drinking tea is refreshingly crisp and clean.

Oolong Tea with Mango and Lime: Fresh and lightly floral, this prized tea delivers a punch of tropical fruit

Like Jiant’s hard kombuchas, Jiant Hard Tea is gluten-free and brewed from all organic and non-gmo ingredients and is available in a variety 8-pack (SRP $14.99) in Southern California and New York and will be rolling out in Northern California, Colorado, Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut throughout the summer.

About Jiant

Founded in 2019 by Larry Haertel Jr and Aaron Telch, Jiant views tea and botanicals as the perfect canvas for a new kind of adult beverage, one that doesn’t rely on conventional ingredients and has a nutritional profile more aligned with what today’s consumer wants. Their approach to hard kombucha, and now hard tea, is traditional in process but unconventional in results, offering beverages that are expressive and interesting while remaining accessible and surprisingly light.

For More Information:
https://www.jiantkombucha.com/hard-tea

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/29: Brewbound Frontlines: Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry 08/05: Brewbound Podcast 08/10: Public Relations Speed Dating 08/12: Brewbound Data Club w/ Brandy Rand, COO, IWSR 08/12: BevNET Cocktail Showdown
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More