IVUSION Beverage Company Announces Pre-Order Date and Giveaways

IRVINE, California – IVUSION Beverage Co. has announced their pre-order date: December 15th, 2020.

As a multifunctional drink, IVUSION is intended to be the number one choice for most types of dehydrations. The ingredients in IVUSION hydration are purposeful and intentionally added for a specific function, such as hangovers and exercise-induced dehydration. IVUSION hydration facilitates a rapid rehydration process and maximizes fluid retention. Additionally, it can help boost energy, reduce fatigue, improve mood, provide immunity support, and improve physical appearance.

“We were inspired by the recent growth in IV therapy, which got us thinking… why is it so expensive and time consuming? Our goal was to create a cost effective and time efficient hydration drink that does more than taste good. A hydration drink that supports both physical and mental health of our consumers. And so, IVUSION was born. IVUSION is a multifunctional hydration beverage that is transparent, convenient and cost effective. Providing our health-conscious consumers healthier options, especially in the wake of Covid-19”

IVUSION is Packaged in 12-ounce cans. IVUSION has a suggested retail price of $3.99 per can and $15.96 for a four-pack. IVUSION, aims to make healthy hydration accessible for everyone and donate a percentage of their proceeds to fight animal cruelty. IVUSION hydration drink–will be available for pre-order online at ivusionbevco.com starting December 15th, 2020.

