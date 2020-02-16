Iron Heart Canning Company Acquires Michigan Mobile Canning

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The nation’s largest mobile cannery now offers contiguous coverage east of the Mississippi, thanks to its latest acquisition. Iron Heart Canning Company, a mobile beverage packager serving breweries, cideries, wineries, distilleries, co-packing facilities, and non-alcoholic producers, announced today that it has acquired Michigan Mobile Canning, a mobile canning business operating out of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Indianapolis, Ind.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to bring our industry-leading canning services and expertise into the Midwest,” said Tyler Wille, founder and CEO of Iron Heart Canning. “Indiana, Michigan, and the greater Chicago area are incredible markets in the craft industry, and we are eager to begin building new partnerships within the region.”

Beginning with one canning line, Iron Heart Canning launched in 2013, just as the canned-beer craze was taking off. “We wanted to be a trailblazer, offering premium, cost-effective packaging solutions on a small scale, which has in turn helped craft producers knock down market barriers in an industry long dominated by large macro brands,” Wille said.

With the acquisition of Michigan Mobile Canning, Iron Heart now operates more than 50 canning lines across 24 locations, providing beverage packaging services throughout New England, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southeast, and into the Midwest.

“We are passionate about being the best at two things,” said Wille. “First and foremost is serving our customers and forging long term partnerships. The second is our obsession with providing the highest quality canning possible. Through our guaranteed seams, dissolved oxygen testing, in-house lab capabilities, and dedicated internal resources for continually advancing our expertise, our goal is to offer a solution that’s more valuable than owning an in-house line.”

For More Information: http://www.ironheartcanning.com/