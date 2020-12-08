IRI and 1010data Partner to Develop New Data Democratizing Solutions

CHICAGO and NEW YORK — IRI, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and 1010data, a leading provider of analytical intelligence to the financial, retail and consumer goods markets, today announced their partnership to focus on democratizing data-driven analytics across organizations in the CPG ecosystem, leveraging both companies’ data, technology, relationships and expertise. As part of the partnership, IRI and 1010data will be investing in a joint program office that will develop innovative new products and solutions that enhance CPG retailers’ and manufacturers’ abilities to use data to drive growth.

The partnership will prioritize developing solutions that better enable CPG manufacturers and retailers to enhance their collaboration, optimize their in-store and omnichannel performance, create more flexible supply chains and design more efficient sales strategies.IRI and 1010data will harness their industry-leading platforms’ combined power, unparalleled CPG shopper data assets, media solutions, groundbreaking artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, and robust collaboration tools, big-data harmonization capabilities and embedded relationships with some of the biggest retailers in the United States.

“We are thrilled to join forces with a best-of-breed company like 1010data and look forward to working together to more seamlessly embed data-driven analytics within CPG organizations and enable easier access to insights that drive growth,” said Andrew Appel, president and chief executive officer, IRI. “1010data’s capabilities and long history of enabling internal and external data collaboration are a terrific complement to IRI’s data and technology and will help our clients more effectively compete in the evolving CPG landscape.”

“Disruption from the COVID-19 crisis has led CPG manufacturers and retailers to lean more heavily than ever on real-time, reliable data and insights to optimize their strategies, so the combined skillsets of 1010data and IRI have never been more relevant or critical to our clients’ success,” said Inna Kuznetsova, CEO of 1010data. “We look forward to leveraging IRI’s robust data assets and media solutions to better serve our mutual clients, and we’re excited to partner with them to jointly create innovative solutions that meet our clients’ growth objectives.”

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visitwww.iriworldwide.com.

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem

IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 1010data, 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston Consulting Group, comScore, Data Plus Math, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Google, Ipsos, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Omnicom, Oracle, Pinterest, Research Now, Simulmedia, SPINS, Survey Sampling International, Univision, Viant, Yieldbot and others.

About 1010data

For more than 20 years, 1010data has helped financial, retail and CPG companies monitor shifts in consumer demand and market conditions and rapidly respond with highly targeted strategies. The 1010data Insights Platform combines market intelligence, data management, granular enterprise analytics, and collaboration capabilities to empower better business outcomes. More than 900 of the world’s foremost brands partner with 1010data to power smarter decisions. To learn more, visit www.1010data.com.