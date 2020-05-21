Indeed Brewing Company’s Indeed We Can Program Returns

MINNEAPOLIS and MILWAUKEE — Indeed Brewing Company is pleased to announce that it is bringing back Indeed We Can after a two-month hiatus.

On Wednesday, May 20, a refocused Indeed We Can program will be in place for the duration of the Minneapolis and Milwaukee taprooms’ limited operations. One-hundred percent of the net proceeds on Wednesdays will go to a Covid-19 General Relief Fund, which will be distributed to organizations in the Twin Cities and Milwaukee areas that are supporting people who are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than highlighting one employee-chosen organization a week, Indeed will be dividing funds equally between three company-selected organizations per location for the next 15 weeks.

“I have always been immensely proud of our Indeed We Can program since we started it six years ago. It provides Indeed employees a great avenue to engage with our community while delivering much-needed financial support to organizations whose work is much more noble than brewing beer,” says Tom Whisenand, owner. “Deciding to restart the program after this recent Covid-19-related pause was an easy decision to make; supporting our community and those in need has never been more important. Indeed is a small business that would not exist without the support of so many members of our community and we see it as part of our DNA to give back to that community as best we can.”

In 2014, Indeed Brewing Company opened its previously closed doors on Wednesday nights to give 100 percent of the net proceeds to employee-chosen causes. On March 16, 2020, in response to the global pandemic and in compliance with government orders in Minnesota and Wisconsin where we operate two breweries and taprooms, Indeed closed its taproom doors and suspended Indeed We Can.

All of the previously scheduled Indeed We Can organizations will be rescheduled for when our taprooms are operating at full capacity.

