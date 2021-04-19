Indeed Brewing Company Releases Its First Hazy IPA in Cans

Indeed Brewing Company is adding its first hazy IPA to its portfolio of beers. After a year-long research and development process at the pilot brewery in Milwaukee and on a larger scale at the Northeast Minneapolis brewery, Aquafuzz Hazy IPA will be available in its Twin Cities self-distribution beginning April 26 and in broader distribution across Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Minnesota in May.

Aquafuzz will be released in batches and in and out of the market quickly to ensure maximum freshness and a consistent haze. “This is our first packaged hazy IPA, and we wanted to make sure we did it right. There’s not a lot of room for error in this style of beer; the freshness factor is crucial,” says Ryan Bandy, Sales Director. “We’re pre-selling cans into accounts and pulsing the release in batches so that we can be sure that consumers are getting the best possible hazy, both in regards to the recipe and state of the beer.”

Packaged in 16-ounce four-packs, Aquafuzz features artwork by local Minneapolis artist Chuck U. “We were really excited to work with Chuck on this can,” says Creative Director Andy Kiekhafer. “In our early brainstorms, we discussed the experience of being underwater and looking up to the sun and sky. Rays of sun and bubbles create a hazy underwater atmosphere that we thought would be an awesome world for this beer to live in.”

THE GOODS

Malt: Pilsner, Pale Ale, White Wheat, Flaked Wheat, Barley, and Oats

Hops: Galaxy, Strata, Cascade, Mosaic, HBC 586

Yeast: A38

THE STATS

ABV: 7.2%

IBU: 40

THE EXPERIENCE

Visual: Hazy golden

Aroma: Tropical citrus, bits of mango and lychee

Taste: Low bitterness, mango, guava and hints of passionfruit

Mouthfeel: Soft and pillowy with a delicate finish

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Mexican Honey Light, and elevated by its Wooden Soul series of wild, sour, and barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good. There’s more to explore at www.indeedbrewing.com.

For more information: https://www.indeedbrewing.com/