Hopworks to Release Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB) is one of more than 100 Oregon breweries that will open its doors for the 12th annual Zwickelmania, a statewide brewery open house celebrating Oregon’s craft beer scene. Hopworks is celebrating the event with the release of its first-ever canned pale ale, Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale. The free event will take place at the brewery’s original location at 2944 S.E. Powell Blvd. on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale is an easy drinking pale ale made with all-organic hops, including Fuggle, Citra, and Mosaic. Bursting with juicy and floral aromas, Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale will be available in 12-ounce six packs and on draft at Hopworks’ three pubs––on N. Williams Ave. and S.E. Powell Blvd. in Portland, and on S.E. Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver, Wash.––and through its distribution channels. It will be available at the pub’s Portland Airport location beginning in March.

Hopworks will also offer brewery tours, beer samples, complimentary pretzels with beer cheese, and merchandise specials for Zwickelmania attendees. The brewery is an official stop along one of the Brewvana by City Brew Tours routes.

Zwickelmania is named in honor of the zwickel, a screw valve that mounts on the outside of fermentation or conditioning tanks and allows brewers to sample the beer inside for quality assurance and control. The event annually draws more than 30,000 visitors to Oregon breweries over two Saturdays in February.

Keep in the know by following Hopworks social channels (everything @hopworksbeer), newsletter, and website for more details.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support the community. Utilizing organic malts and a combination of locally sourced, organic, and Salmon-Safe hops, the company’s 20-barrel brewery in Portland, and seven-barrel brewery in Vancouver, produce 10,000 barrels of beer a year for HUB’s brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. A family-owned and operated business, Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest and has two Salmon-Safe certified brewery sites. For more information, visit www.hopworksbeer.com.