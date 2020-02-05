Hoop Tea Announces Equity Crowdfunding Campaign Via We Funder

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Hoop Tea, Inc. announced the launch of its first official registered equity crowdfunding campaign in partnership with WeFunder. Hoop Tea is raising capital to grow the brand from local success to national beverage brand. Hoop Tea will use the capital to expand new and existing territories and develop new flavors. The WeFunder campaign launched on Tuesday, January 28th and has raised over $70,000 so far. It will run for a 60 day period. Investment is open to the public with a minimum investment of $1,000 USD.

Investments are now being accepted at: https://wefunder.com/hooptea

Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO says, “It’s rewarding to be part of a company like this. We’re raising money through crowdfunding because we want as many people as possible to be a part of this. It’s only fair that our loyal tribe of fans get to share in that feeling of building something bigger than ourselves. I see this as an opportunity to own part of this company without having to quit your job and move to the beach.”

Hoop Tea launches crowdfunding campaign as industry trend reports show unprecedented growth in the Flavored Malt Beverage category, consumer packaged teas, and better for you craft brands.

Hoop Tea is a craft alcoholic iced tea that was born at the beach in Ocean City, MD at Backshore Brewery in the summer of 2015. Hoop Tea has shown remarkable sales growth and traction in regional Mid-Atlantic states. Hoop Tea has been able to do millions in sales in only 4 short years and has dominated hard tea sales beating out national competitors. “It is time to pour fuel on the fire by hiring a rockstar team, increase production and expand distribution. The demand for Hoop Tea is growing faster than we can supply the product. We’ve proven that we can compete and win against larger established competitors. It is thrilling to imagine what this company can do with access to adequate funding.” said Robinson.

About Hoop Tea

Hoop Tea is an alcoholic tea brand that started at a brewery on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland. Hoop Tea makes thoughtful, free spirited products with diverse flavors for modern consumers who place importance on health and wellness, but still want to enjoy a vibrant social life.

About Wefunder

Wefunder is the largest Regulation Crowdfunding portal by every measure. Wefunder is a crowdfunding service which connects startups with investors online. Wefunder uses a provision in the 2012 JOBS Act which allows accredited and non-accredited investors to invest in emerging products and companies.

For More Information: wefunder.com/hooptea