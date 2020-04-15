Highland Brewing Adds Rising Haze IPA to Year-Round Lineup

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s largest native brewer is announcing the release of Rising Haze IPA — a hazy IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic and Galaxy hops — as the latest addition to its year-round lineup. Named with hazy landscapes in mind, the new beer will be distributed across Highland’s Southeastern distribution footprint in 12-ounce cans in late April.

“This is our first virtual and package-only beer release,” said Leah Ashburn, Highland Brewing Company family-owner and president. “While we shifted our focus towards protecting our team and our community during the COVID-19 outbreak, we maintain our spirit and our promise to keep moving forward. The multiple meanings of the name Rising Haze are not lost on us. We hope that this release adds a new experience, even as other experiences are limited, and reminds us to look ahead to brighter days.”

Although the brewery has been experimenting with small-batch releases of hazy IPAs for several years, Rising Haze IPA represents Highland’s first widely distributed hazy IPA. At 7% ABV and 35 IBUs, Rising Haze is big and fruity with natural hazy and vibrant notes of citrus, pineapple, and apricots.

“This is a style all about really expressive hop character,” said Highland’s Brewing Innovation Manager Trace Redmond. “This beer is double dry-hopped and we used the big flavor hops like Citra, Mosaic, and Galaxy last to provide that tropical top note to the beer. There is a lot of intentionality in the creation of this beer and that is what I want drinkers to experience. There are layers of aroma and flavor at work in this beer to create something honest and interesting.”

Rising Haze will be available in six-pack cans at the brewery and at retail stores throughout Highland’s distribution footprint in the Southeast beginning in late April. Highland now offers curbside pickup from 2-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Orders may be placed by calling (828)545-6556.

In an effort to give back to the community during this crisis, Highland will donate 10% of all curbside sales to the OneBuncombe Fund. Food donations for MANNA FoodBank will also be accepted at the brewery curbside pickup. To say thank you to local medical professionals, Highland has also instituted a medical professionals membership program that will allow local medical care providers to receive 15% off all beer to-go purchases at the brewery through the end of the year. The entire Highland team looks forward to celebrating the release of Rising Haze IPA together with consumers once the Taproom re-opens with live music, food trucks, and festive activities.

To learn more about Highland’s newest year-round beer or how to help our community, please visit highlandbrewing.com.

For More Information: highlandbrewing.com/