Hi-Wire Brewing Expands Distribution to Virginia

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Virginia is for (craft beer) lovers, and even in the midst of a global pandemic, Hi-Wire Brewing delivers. Beginning Monday, April 27, Specialty Beverage will be distributing Hi-Wire’s full lineup of flagships, seasonals, and specialty releases throughout the state of Virginia. As crazy as it may seem to expand distribution with the national market currently turned on its head, Hi-Wire wants to get its beer in the hands of its northern neighbors who have long been requesting it. This package-only launch is just a sneak peek of more to come when life returns to “normal” and restaurants, bars, and bottle shops are able to reopen their doors in full force. For now, if you’re a Virginian looking for Hi-Wire Brewing beer, give your local bottle shop a call and make the request.

The initial plan to expand into Virginia was hatched in early 2020 but was put on pause as the COVID-19 crisis developed. That was until Specialty Beverage pitched the idea of launching anyway. As co-owner of Hi-Wire Brewing, Chris Frosaker, sees it, “People are supporting their local beer stores and looking for new products right now, so it is the perfect time for new people to try our beer and hopefully bring them some joy.” The partnership with Virginia’s Specialty Beverage was a no-brainer for Hi-Wire because as Frosaker notes, “The team at Specialty ‘gets it.’” Specialty’s expertise works well for a brewery like Hi-Wire, which offers a large and diverse selection, because the Specialty Beverage team knows exactly how to sell craft beer.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Juicy IPA, and Bed of Nails Brown, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2013, Hi-Wire now has two locations in Asheville – the Big Top Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom – along with a third taproom in Durham, North Carolina, and its first out-of-state taproom in Knoxville, Tennessee. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, and Virginia. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.