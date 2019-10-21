Hi-Wire Brewing Announces October Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing is pleased to announce their October 2019 beer releases, including returning seasonal Strongman Coffee Milk Stout and the Mountains to Sea Collaboration 12-pack featuring New Anthem BeerProject, Wooden Robot Brewery, & Trophy Brewing Co.

Strongman Coffee Milk Stout (5.3% ABV), inspired by head brewer Luke Holgate’s cafe’ con leche-fueled travels in Key West, has become one of the most anticipated seasonals from Hi-Wire Brewing. A Mexican andHonduran blend of locally roasted coffee from Dynamite Roasting Co. is cold extracted and added post fermentation to this sweet, creamy beer.With huge notes of coffee and latte sweetness, this beer is perfect for brunch. Available in 6-packs and on draft beginning October 1, this beer will see Hi-Wire Brewing’s entire distribution footprint.

The Mountains to Sea Collaboration 12-pack is a celebration of breweries from across the state of North Carolina, from the GreatSmoky Mountains to the Coast of North Carolina. The epic mixed pack includes New Anthem Beer Project | Porter brewed with Figs & Molasses,Wooden Robot Brewery | Throwback I.P.A. hopped with Idaho 7, Mosaic,Amarillo, & Centennial, and Trophy Brewing | Rye Pilsner brewed with Riverbend & Epiphany Malt. Available the third week of October this beer will see full distribution throughout Hi-Wire’s footprint.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Located in Asheville, NC, Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Wire Lager,Bed of Nails Brown, and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA. They have two locations in Asheville: the 27,000 square foot Big Top Production Facility & Taproom positioned half a mile from the Biltmore Estate and the SouthSlope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located in the South Slope area of Downtown, which has a focus on wild and sour ales. Hi-Wire opened their third taproom in the fall of 2018 in Durham, NC dubbed “Hi-Wire Brewing at Golden Belt” and their first out of state taproom inKnoxville, Tennessee in the summer of 2019. Hi-Wire was awarded the gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival® in theGerman-Style Maerzen category for their Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager.Most recently, they took home bronze in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer category at the 2018 World Beer Cup® for their Dry Hopped Brett PaleAle. Hi-Wire Brewing’s award-winning beers can be found on draft and in bottles across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, and Kentucky. To learn more about the company, visithiwirebrewing.com