Hi-Wire Brewing Announces October 2018 Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing announces the release of seasonal fan favorite Strongman Coffee Milk Stout featuring organic cold-extracted coffee from Asheville, NC’s Dynamite Roasting Company. Specialty releases for October will also include a Raspberry Wheat Wine from their High Gravity Series, and the foeder-aged Vintage Sour Ale with Black Tea and Peaches from their Sour and Wild Ale Program.

Strongman Coffee Milk Stout (5.3% ABV) is Hi-Wire Brewing’s most popular seasonal offering. Inspired by a café con leche fueled adventure of head brewer Luke Holgate in Key West, this stout is sweet, creamy, and will leave you wanting more. The brewery has found that this specific blend of Honduran coffee added post fermentation ads the perfect amount of roast character while not overpowering the light body of Strongman’s brunch worthy ale. You can find Strongman Coffee Milk Stout now throughout Hi-Wire’s entire distribution footprint in 6-packs of 12oz bottles and on draft.

The Raspberry Wheat Wine (9% ABV) is an American-style wheat wine with huge notes of fresh raspberry. This robust ale is fit for the cooler nights of fall and winter yet features 15 lbs per barrel of the brewery’s favorite summer fruit. Previously available in 4-packs of 12oz bottles, Hi-Wire’s High Gravity Series will move to a draft only format and see distribution throughout their entire footprint, while a limited number of single 16oz cans will see release in their taprooms only.

Lastly, Hi-Wire Brewing will be releasing their Sour Vintage Ale from their Sour & Wild Ale program on Saturday, October 13 at 12pm from their South Slope taproom | 197 Hilliard Ave. Spawned from their original Sour Vintage Ale release earlier in 2018, this classic “beer for aging” gets an addition of black tea and peaches. The foeder-aged ale exhibits huge notes of ripe peaches, light toffee, and subtle oolong black tea balanced by a soothing sourness. This offering will be available in 750ml bottles, this sour ale will not see distribution.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Located in Asheville, NC, Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Wire Lager, Bed of Nails Brown, and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA. They have two locations in Asheville: the 27,000 square foot Big Top Production Facility & Taproom positioned half a mile from the Biltmore Estate and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located in the South Slope area of Downtown, which has a focus on wild and sour ales. Hi-Wire was awarded the gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival® in the German-Style Maerzen category for their Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager. Most recently, they took home bronze in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer category at the 2018 World Beer Cup® for their Dry Hopped Brett Pale Ale. Hi-Wire Brewing’s award-winning beers can be found on draft and in bottles across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, and Kentucky. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.