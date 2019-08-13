Hi-Wire Brewing Announces August Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing is finishing out the summer with a strong line-up of beers from their specialty and seasonal programs, as well as one collaboration with Urban South Brewery that is sure to please everyone’s summer palettes.

Taking home the Gold Medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival in the German-Style Maerzen beer-style category, customers will be able to enjoy Hi-Wire Brewing’s Zirkusfest Oktoberfest (6% ABV) beginning the first week of August. Zirkusfest is a traditional Maerzen that boasts all the flavors one wants in a rich Oktoberfest lager without the heavy finish. The use of Munich malt provides upfront biscuity and honey flavors that fade into a dry finish. Zirkusfest Oktoberfest will be available on draught and in six-packs throughout Hi-Wire Brewing’s entire distribution footprint, as well as all four of Hi-Wire’s taprooms.

Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, Urban South Brewery was the perfect fit to collaborate with on a beer that kneels to the altar of New Orleans mainstay, the Hurricane cocktail. Hurricane Gose (6% ABV) is a bright, sweet, tart, and refreshing fruit bomb. With 30 lbs per barrel of passion fruit, cherries, oranges, and pineapple, the beer pulls no punches as this summer crusher will get you primed for a good time. Available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans, this beer is available throughout all of Hi-Wire Brewing’s distribution footprint.

For the fourth year in a row, Hi-Wire Brewing has partnered with the French Broad Riverkeeper Beer Series, presented by MountainTrue, to create a limited-release beer where a portion of the proceeds from the sales supports the work of the French Broad Riverkeeper, who works to protect the French Broad River watershed. This year Hi-Wire Brewing will be releasing a Blood Orange India Pale Ale (5.3% ABV). Bright as can be, this easy drinking IPA delivers 12.5 lbs per barrel of blood orange paired with tropical El Dorado and Lemon Drop hops that dance on the simple malt bill. The special release beer will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans beginning Saturday, August 31 and will see limited distribution throughout Western North Carolina.

Located in Asheville, NC, Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Wire Lager, Bed of Nails Brown, and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA. They have two locations in Asheville: the 27,000 square foot Big Top Production Facility & Taproom positioned half a mile from the Biltmore Estate and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located in the South Slope area of Downtown, which has a focus on wild and sour ales. Hi-Wire opened their third taproom in the fall of 2018 in Durham, NC dubbed “Hi-Wire Brewing at Golden Belt” and their first out of state taproom in Knoxville, Tennessee in the summer of 2019. Hi-Wire was awarded the gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival in the German-Style Maerzen category for their Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager. Most recently, they took home bronze in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer category at the 2018 World Beer Cup for their Dry Hopped Brett Pale Ale. Hi-Wire Brewing’s award-winning beers can be found on draft and in bottles across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, and Kentucky. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.