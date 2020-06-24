Helmsman Ale House Custom Tap Handle Collaboration Sets Sail

Newport Beach, CA — When branding firm CF Napa Brand Design went fishing for a special 3D custom tap handle with a nautical theme, The Alison Group took the bait.

CF Napa, which specializes in branding for clients in the alcohol beverage industry, cast out to transform their award-winning logo of a weathered sailor into the core tap handle for the Helmsman Ale House, a new nautical-themed restaurant and brewery in Newport Beach, CA.

The Alison Group’s designers and production team worked closely with CF Napa to bring the helmsman character and the sea to life.

“We are very proud of this particular custom tap handle due to the complexity of the design and the level of craftsmanship required to achieve the details on the face and beard of the helmsman,” said Tony Azar, region vice president of The Alison Group. “CF Napa did not waiver and set expectations very high for us and their client. We’re thrilled to have met the challenge. The result is a genuine work of art.”

The Alison Group’s production process combined zinc alloy and resin components to achieve the sharp details on the face. A team of artists then painstakingly hand painted the tap handles achieving a distressed texture evoking the rigors of life at sea.

“The icon tells the story of the sailor’s tenure steering at the helm, becoming one with the ship,” according to a CF Napa release.

Along with the custom tap handle, CF Napa also designed the packaging, crowler cans, growlers for the restaurant with the Helmsman logo/character as the focus.