Heineken USA Releases Non-Alcoholic Beer in US

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Heineken USA is launching its latest innovation, Heineken 0.0, an alcohol free malt beverage brewed with a unique recipe for a distinct balanced taste, containing only 69 calories per bottle. The brand’s iconic label has been turned blue to match the color associated with the alcohol free category globally. Heineken Master Brewers created the new zero-alcohol brew, made with natural ingredients, resulting in a drink brewed for beer lovers, by beer lovers. In a category where building occasions and meeting shifting consumer tastes is critical, Heineken 0.0 introduces a versatile brew for a variety of drinking occasions, and connects with the discerning tastes of a wide range of drinkers. Heineken 0.0 is on sale now in 6-pack cans and bottles.

“For the U.S., the time has come for an innovation that disrupts the category and offers a new take on how people drink and enjoy beer,” said Jonnie Cahill, Chief Marketing Officer, Heineken USA. “Heineken 0.0 brings for the first time a truly incredible beer taste to the non-alcohol space and opens a world of opportunity for people to come together and enjoy a brew that expands the drinking occasion—not limits them.”

Heineken USA is committed to introducing new and innovative products to meet consumer needs that include living a balanced lifestyle. With strong growth in the non-alcohol segment expected to continue, Heineken 0.0 gives drinkers a choice for all their occasions, without compromising on quality. Heineken 0.0 is a cool, tasty alternative for occasions when drinkers want a brew, but do not want to consume alcohol.

With margins sure to please retailers, the launch is being supported with advertising and merchandising, including television, mobile, digital and social media, video engagement, POS and consumer sampling on- and off-premise.

By supplying a well-known high-end option to the non-alcoholic segment, Heineken 0.0 aims to propel category growth by capturing new consumption occasions and new consumers. With an uncompromising brewing tradition of over 145 years, the time is now for a great tasting Heineken, without the alcohol, that will drive business for years to come.

About Heineken USA

Heineken USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of Heineken International NV, the world’s most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken – the world’s most international beer brand, Dos Equis, Tecate and Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders. Heineken USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Newcastle Brown Ale, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HeinekenUSA.com.