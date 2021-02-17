Heineken Launches ‘Soccer Anytime’ Promotion

White Plains, NY – Soccer Anytime, by Heineken, is connecting soccer fans directly to the game through its MLS, UCL and Euro sponsorships. Beginning February 1st, fans can enjoy a cold Heineken while tuning in to their favorite MLS, UCL and Euro teams. The retail promotion with an Enjoy-Scan-Win consumer engagement featured on eye-catching POS, encourages consumers to purchase a Heineken® and win weekly prizes including streaming service credits, merchandise, viewing parties, and more.

“Popularity in soccer in the US has increased by 27% over the last 8 years pushing the fandom to over 75 million in the U.S.[1] and 3.5 billion globally, says Roxanne Mercado, Brand Manager for Heineken. “This makes the ‘beautiful game’ the world’s favorite sport[2]. Soccer is also the 3rd most watched sport in the U.S. with 11% of millennials citing soccer as their favorite sport to watch[3],” continues Roxanne. “Soccer Anytime is a huge opportunity for Heineken as we are the only beer served in as many countries as the game is played. We want to strengthen our relationship with soccer enthusiasts and support the fandom as their passion, excitement, and commitment are second to none. Whether you’re a fan of the foreign leagues or your allegiance is to MLS, Heineken will remove barriers between fans and their passions with Soccer Anytime.”

The Soccer Anytime interactive program works to drive consumer engagement and place the brand at top-of-mind among soccer fans anywhere, anytime. Soccer Anytime leverages Heineken’s world class MLS, UCL, and Euro sponsorships to demonstrate its support of the global soccer fandom and bring like-minded fans together for key beer drinking occasions. The on- and off-premise POS is mobilized when consumers purchase Heineken and simply scan a QR code or visit www.HeinekenMatchDay.com.

Effective POS and merchandise display for large and small store formats includes floor and cooler decals, shelf wobbler, soccer standee, pole topper, and tuck card. The program is supported with digital, influencer, and media plans to encourage purchase of Heineken and Heineken 0.0. Retailers who support Soccer Anytime will profit every time.

