Heineken Launches Limited-Edition Retro Tecate Can

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – To commemorate more than 75 years in market, Tecate is bringing back one of its original can packages, encouraging millennial beer drinkers and longtime brand loyalists to “Throw Back a Throwback.” Containing the same great beer known for its quality, unique crisp flavor and originality, Tecate aims to reach consumers who are responding to nostalgia in a way that re-captures iconic packaging from the past.

The new, throwback pack enters the market at a time when Mexican Imports are growing +11 percent and all things retro are seeing a renaissance across a range of categories. “We see the Retro Can as a winning strategy to give our older consumers a blast from the past with a commemorative token,” said Oscar Martinez, Tecate senior brand director, Heineken USA. “And to introduce Tecate to millennials who have had a shorter engagement with the over 75 years of our history.”

Beginning in May and continuing while supplies last into August, this limited-edition can will be released nationally in all seven 12 oz. pack configurations and supported on- and off-premise with digital media and in-store merchandising materials to drive shopper awareness and takeaway.

About Heineken USA

Heineken USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of Heineken International NV, the world’s most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken, the world’s most international beer brand, Dos Equis, Tecate and Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders. Heineken USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Newcastle Brown Ale, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.