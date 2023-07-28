Hedlum Non-Alc Brews Launch in New York Tri-State Area

Hedlum, a new line of non-alc brews, launches in the New York Tri-State

New brand intends to capitalize on multi-generational alcohol consumption trends with first IPA-style drinks

New York State – Hedlum, a new line of IPA-style non-alcoholic craft brews, will launch on the East Coast this summer. The brand’s first two “brewed to be wild™” varieties, both in 12 oz cans with 70 calories each, include:

Hedlum IPA-style “Juicy Boom”

Hedlum IPA-style “Wild Haze American”

Both drinks will be priced competitively, with a target retail price of $11.99-14.99 for a 6-pack.

Hedlum is co-founded by respected beverage sales executive Timothy Dwyer, who has held senior roles at Flow Water, Inc. and Vita Coco coconut water. Dwyer has also worked at PepsiCo and Red Bull. Dwyer’s business partner is Michael Scissons, an entrepreneur, the founder of Careerlist, and a former Anheuser-Busch InBev executive, and ZX Ventures board member.

“I love building categories as much as brands,” says Dwyer, who most recently was Chief Revenue Officer for publicly-traded Flow Water Inc. “I’ve been fascinated with the rise of non-alc beer and am eager to help build this category and build Hedlum, on-premise and shortly, in stores. We have our early team in place and the adventure begins this summer.”

Hedlum’s first distributor is Clare Rose Inc., which represents non-alcoholic brands as well as iconic beer brands like Stella Artois, Heineken, Michelob Ultra, and Budweiser. For the Hedlum market debut, the brand and distributor are focusing on Nassau and Suffolk Counties. The brand’s go-to-market strategy is focused on the Tri-State through the remainder of 2023.

The appeal of Hedlum is its delicious taste. Crack open an ice cold can and the nose “says IPA” with the head and mouth feel of a craft beer. Hedlum successfully and deliciously replicates the iconic beer experience, but with under 0.5% alcohol.

“I love social drinking,” says Dwyer. “But like many people I’m exploring other options besides the tried and true, but inspired by the tried and true. Hedlum is crafted to taste and feel like a classic IPA, is fantastic by itself or even better with a grilled hamburger and fries.” Dwyer also notes that Hedlum is great for session drinking. “We are proud of our first formulations and look forward to innovating further after these first two varieties find their audience.”

About Hedlum

Hedlum is a new line of delicious, craft-style non-alcoholic brews inspired by a range of classic beer types. The brand is based in New York. Visit www.hedlum.com