Heavy Seas to Release Dat Booty Doe Oktoberfest-Sstyle Lager

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the next release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse, Dat Booty Doe, an Oktoberfest-style Lager. This beer was brewed in collaboration with radio hosts, Reagan and Bethany, from Mix 106.5 FM’s “The MIX Morning Show” and will be exclusively available in 4packs of 16oz cans and on draft in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery on Friday, September 20th. A portion of all draft beer sales during the release event and sales of Dat Booty Doe 4packs will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank.

“We are thrilled to be working with Reagan and Bethany from the local Baltimore radio station, Mix 106.5, on our next can release,” says Heavy Seas Media & Communications Manager, Christine Shaffer.

“They have been so much fun to collaborate with. Reagan and Bethany embody the Fearless. Bold. Independent spirit we encourage at Heavy Seas. We love their enthusiasm for craft beer and commitment to giving back to the community, so a portion of the sales from this release will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank.”

“What’s great about fall? Sure, there’s football, leaves changing, and cooler weather. But, my favorite thing is the return of malty beers! And, the style of beer I like best to ease into autumn is a traditional German Oktoberfest,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard.

“We’ve brewed one that is even a bit maltier than you might normally find, with loads of bready, biscuity Munich malt, and balanced with just the right amount of Noble European hops (Hallertau in particular). At 5.5% ABV, it provides just the right amount of flavor and drinkability. Prost!”

Stay tuned for updates about the Dat Booty Doe release event on September 20th, 2019 at the Heavy Seas Brewery.

The label artwork was designed by local artist, Owen Murphy, of One Drop Design Studio in Baltimore, MD. All of the Heavy Seas Taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Owen in 2019.