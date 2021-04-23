Heavy Seas Announces Curbside Exclusive Release: Spectrology Sour

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the next release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse, Spectrology Sour: a Tropical Sour Ale. Brewed with pineapple, passion fruit and mango purees, Spectrology Sour is tart, and freakishly tropical. This sour and juicy treat is best enjoyed in the company of other ghost hunters. Spectrology Sour will be available in 4-packs of 16oz cans during a curbside can release on April 30th.

“We wanted to create a freakishly tropical sour for the spring” says Heavy Seas Associate Brand Manager, Amanda Zivkovic. “Spectrology Sour has layers and layers of fruit flavor in every sip!”

“Always looking to work with new products and techniques, we’ve employed a unique lactic acid producing strain of yeast to create this tart, fruity sour,” comments Heavy Seas Brewmaster Christopher Leonard. “Pineapple, mango, and passion fruit purees lend a bright tropical nose to the beer. The quenching tang and zesty mouthfeel provide a balanced compliment to this unique treat.”

Spectrology Sour’s label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Chris Shiner, of Chris Shiner Art. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Shiner in 2021.

About Heavy Seas Beer

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995, and has grown to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state. Heavy Seas is celebrating its 25th year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery produces over 20 different beer styles and distributes to 17 states as well as Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year. For more information, please visit www.hsbeer.com.