Harpoon Brewery Debuts DragonWeisse, Ruby Red Beer Made With Dragon Fruit and Hibiscus

Boston, MA – For those winding down from a long day or gearing up for an even longer night, Harpoon Brewery is launching the perfect choice for both: Harpoon DragonWeisse, a slightly tropical alternative to your typical light beer, with a distinctive ruby red color. Unique ingredients like dragon fruit and hibiscus brighten a lively wheat base, while a touch of maca root, sea salt and flaxseed help make DragonWeisse delightfully drinkable.

“Harpoon DragonWeisse started with one of our employee owners who had the idea to do a dragon fruit Berliner Weisse. Our brewers took it from there and spent a year to get this recipe right, but they nailed it,” said Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder of Mass. Bay Brewing Company, maker of Harpoon.

Its unique, nutrient-rich ingredients combine to give Harpoon DragonWeisse a complex flavor profile that appeals to sour beer and traditional craft beer fans alike, while remaining approachable enough for non-beer drinkers as well. At just 4.6% ABV, it’s light enough to enjoy all day or night, beachside, fireside, or during a night out with friends.

“Harpoon DragonWeisse has everything consumers want in a lighter beer today. It’s refreshing and crisp, but each sip surprises the palate. The dragon fruit adds a unique flavor that’s somewhat a cross between watermelon and kiwi, whereas the hibiscus—a natural source of vitamin C—adds a mild tartness. The other wellness-inspired ingredients like maca root, sea salt and flaxseed balance the flavor profile and add intriguing undertones,” added Al Marzi, Harpoon’s chief brewing officer.

For New England craft beer lovers unfamiliar with dragon fruit, no it’s not a medieval or fantasy food. The fruit, also dubbed a strawberry pear, gets its name from its bright pink or yellow scales. It is a type of cactus native to Mexico, Central America, and South America, and is also popular in Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Now available year-round on draft, in cans and bottles at a suggested retail price of $9.99 per 6-pack or $8.99 per 4-pack. To see where it is available, check out the Harpoon beer finder: https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/beer-finder/.

About the Harpoon Brewery:

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Harpoon’s line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became an employee-owned company.