Guinness Open Gate Brewery Celebrates 5th Anniversary Weekend

BALTIMORE, Maryland – The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, Maryland invites the community to celebrate its fifth anniversary from Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 6. The five-year anniversary tradition theme is wood, representing the craftsmanship, strength and deep roots that the brewery has grown since opening on August 3, 2018. Festivities include limited-edition beer releases, wood-fired food specials, live music, a special guided food and beer tasting experience, wooden lawn games and free ice cream scoops from Taharka Brothers.

Supporting Maryland’s Brewing Scene

In its fifth year as a Maryland brewery and continuing its commitment to supporting a thriving beer community in the region, Guinness is honored to make a $50,000 donation to the Brewers Association of Maryland (BAM), the nonprofit association of Maryland brewing companies whose mission is to grow, promote and protect the Maryland craft brewing industry. Together in partnership next year, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery will host the inaugural Guinness OGB Beer Festival organized by BAM on August 3, 2024, the Saturday of its sixth anniversary. Ticket sales from the festival will benefit BAM and local breweries. The festival will bring together Baltimore city and county breweries for a day of community and Baltimore-brewed beer. Baltimore-based breweries interested in participating can contact the Brewer’s Association of Maryland directly.

5th Anniversary Celebration (August 3-6)

-Beer-

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is the only place in the world to try the brand’s Baltimore-born experimental beers. Three limited-release anniversary beers will mark the occasion, which are all available exclusively at the brewery on tap and in cans to-go. The taproom’s ever-evolving list will feature additional new brews such as Japanese Rice Lager and English Summer Ale, also available on draught and in cans.

Habanero IPA (6.8% ABV)

This American IPA has been dry-hopped with Simcoe and Amarillo hops. The star of the show, however, is the punch of spice coming from fresh, deseeded Habanero peppers added during secondary fermentation. The spiciness jumps to the forefront, backed up by tropical hop notes.

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Coffee Stout (13.3% ABV)

This imperial stout began its slumber more than a year ago in freshly-dumped bourbon barrels more than 14 months ago, getting a boost from roasted espresso added post-barrel. The result is bursting with roasted malt character, with hints of vanilla and caramel.

Barrel-Aged Raspberry Sour (8.8% ABV

Where the science and art of brewing come together: The brewers introduced this blend of golden and amber ales, both aged separately for two years in oak barrels and both inoculated with Brettanomyces and Lactobacillus. Once blended, raspberry puree was added for a touch of sweet and tart, to round out this truly unique beer.

-Entertainment/Anniversary Offerings-

Summer beer garden and taproom menus with wood-fired anniversary specials – Everyday

Exclusive anniversary merchandise and sales in the retail shop – Everyday

Guided food and beer tasting experience – Saturday and Sunday, tickets required

Live Music Schedule: 5:30 PM -9:30 PM

Thursday, August 3: Shake The Room

Friday, August 4: The Rollex Band

Saturday, August 5: Joi Carter

Complimentary Taharka Brothers Ice Cream Scoops – Friday, 3 PM -7 PM, while supplies last

Community tents featuring Oyster Recovery Partnership, Baltimore Fallen Lumber and wood-centric artists – Saturday

When: The brewery will operate under its normal hours:

Wednesday 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Thursday: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM *Anniversary celebration kicks off*

Friday: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Where: 5001 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD 21227

How:

Entry is free and open to all ages (guests under 21 require a 21+ adult in attendance)

Seating is first-come-first-served; no reservations

Entry to tours and tasting experience must be purchased in advance on brewery website

Responsible consumption is required. The brewery will never tow a car left overnight, and a Lyft lane is conveniently on property for ridesharing.

For More Information

www.GuinnessBreweryBaltimore.com