Green Man Launches Hop Hustler Pale Ale

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— As winter starts to show its face so does Green Man with the launch of its new core beer, Hop Hustler.

Coming this Spring, Green Man Brewery is set to have its new Exbeerimental Pale Ale hit shelves in all distributed states (North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia.) Hop Hustler Exbeerimental Pale Ale is a bright and clean bodied ale that is the perfect canvas to showcase Green Man’s love of hops. From batch to batch, the hop profile is ever-changing and evolving. This beer was made to have fun and display hop flavor diversity.

Currently, the beer is getting dialed in and ready for distribution, along with some new branding on the labels and carrier. The Hop Hustler will be available in the six-bottle format along with their flagship IPA, Porter and ESB.

Keep your eyes open for the new addition to the Green Man family and enjoy the brewery’s constant hustle for hops, as they continue to bring you a never-ending adventure of flavor.