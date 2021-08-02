Green Man Brewery Releases Grateful Dead Tribute Beer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – Asheville, NC’s second-oldest brewery Green Man Brewery has released the 11th edition of their Hazy Homage series- The Grateful Haze. This Grateful Dead inspired tangerine and grapefruit forward hazy IPA comes from a specialty line of hazy IPAs launched quarterly, each dedicated to a particular band or artist. Previous features include Nine Inch Nails-inspired Pretty Haze Machine, David Bowie-inspired Hazy Cosmic Jive, and the original Van Helen-inspired Van Hazy IPA.

The Grateful Haze features layers of citrus, creamy coconut from the Sabro hops, mango, dried apricot and candied pineapple. It is lactose-free, 6.8% alc./vol. and comes in a four-pack of 16 oz. cans. Its packaging stands out because of its four unique can designs per pack, a first for Green Man and a rarity in the beer business.

The Grateful Haze is available for purchase through Green Man’s online beer store, which ships to 13 states (AK, DC, KY, NE, NV, NH, ND, NC, OH, OR, PA, VT, and VA).

For More Information:
https://www.getgreenman.com/online-store/Grateful-Haze-IPA-p365927436

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
08/05: Brewbound Podcast 08/10: Public Relations Speed Dating 08/12: Brewbound Data Club w/ Brandy Rand, COO, IWSR 08/12: BevNET Cocktail Showdown 08/17: Investor Speed Dating: RTD Cocktails
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More