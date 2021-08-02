Green Man Brewery Releases Grateful Dead Tribute Beer

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – Asheville, NC’s second-oldest brewery Green Man Brewery has released the 11th edition of their Hazy Homage series- The Grateful Haze. This Grateful Dead inspired tangerine and grapefruit forward hazy IPA comes from a specialty line of hazy IPAs launched quarterly, each dedicated to a particular band or artist. Previous features include Nine Inch Nails-inspired Pretty Haze Machine, David Bowie-inspired Hazy Cosmic Jive, and the original Van Helen-inspired Van Hazy IPA.

The Grateful Haze features layers of citrus, creamy coconut from the Sabro hops, mango, dried apricot and candied pineapple. It is lactose-free, 6.8% alc./vol. and comes in a four-pack of 16 oz. cans. Its packaging stands out because of its four unique can designs per pack, a first for Green Man and a rarity in the beer business.

The Grateful Haze is available for purchase through Green Man’s online beer store, which ships to 13 states (AK, DC, KY, NE, NV, NH, ND, NC, OH, OR, PA, VT, and VA).

For More Information:

https://www.getgreenman.com/online-store/Grateful-Haze-IPA-p365927436