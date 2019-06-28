Green Flash Partners with Jameson Caskmates on Celtic Sun IPA

SAN DIEGO – Green Flash Brewing Company, in partnership with Jameson Irish Whiskey, is proud to announce the summer release of Celtic Sun IPA, a refreshing beer crafted to perfectly pair with Jameson Caskmates IPA edition.

Celtic Sun IPA is the first Jameson collaboration with a U.S. craft brewer to create a non-barrel aged beer to be sipped alongside Jameson Caskmates IPA whiskey. Its recipe was designed by the Green Flash brewing team to complement the floral citrus nose, and green apple light citrus tasting notes found in Jameson Caskmates IPA. Additionally, the Celtic Sun IPA packaging incorporates design elements from both the Caskmates IPA label and the new Green Flash illustrative design.

“Innovation at Green Flash continues to be the cornerstone of our connection with consumers,” stated Green Flash Brewmaster Erik Jensen. “Consumers today enjoy a wide variety of beverage choices, even in a single setting. Our new beer was brewed to offer a unique drinking ritual with whiskey that we’re referring to as the ‘Perfect Irish Complement.’ We’re encouraging everyone to alternate sips of Celtic Sun IPA with Caskmates IPA whiskey to taste how these products truly complement one another. No boilermakers here! We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with our friends at Jameson to launch Celtic Sun IPA this summer for that perfect Irish Complement.”

Celtic Sun IPA will be available in six-pack 12 ounce bottles at limited retailers starting July 1 through August 31. It also can be found using the Green Flash Beer Finder at greenflashbrew.com/find-beer. Product images can be viewed at Greenflashbrew.com/CelticSun. Additional details will be shared at greenflashbrew.com and on Green Flash’s social media channels as more information becomes available.

About Green Flash Brewing Company

Green Flash is an award-winning, independently owned and operated craft brewery founded in 2002 to bring fresh ideas and a sense of adventure to craft beer. Today, Brewmaster Erik Jensen leads brewing operations with unconventional ingredients and an obsession over every detail of the brewing process. Green Flash brews an eclectic lineup of specialty craft beers and distributes them throughout California and certain Southwestern U.S. markets. Headquartered in San Diego, Green Flash produces and sells the Green Flash and Alpine portfolio of beers. For more information, please visit greenflashbrew.com.

About Jameson Caskmates IPA

Like all of the best conversations, it happens at your neighborhood bar. Jameson Caskmates was born when Jameson’s Head of Whiskey Science and the Head Brewer of a local craft beer brewery had an idea that led to the swapping of whiskey and beer barrels, which resulted in Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition – triple-distilled, blended Irish Whiskey that has been patiently finished in Irish craft beer-seasoned barrels. Since 2013, Jameson Caskmates drinking buddies program brings together local craft breweries across the United States to create limited edition Jameson barrel aged beers, released in neighborhoods across the U.S.