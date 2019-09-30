Great Divide to Release Hopnaut Double Juicy IPA and 2 New Yeti Variants

DENVER – After a successful summer season featuring Great Divide Brewing Co.’s 25th Anniversary celebration and the release of Lager, the Denver brewery is gearing up for a busy fall and winter featuring five new and returning can releases plus several draft-only offerings.

First up is Hopnaut Double Juicy IPA, releasing October 1. This beer replaces Hop Disciples IPA in the Tank Farm series lineup. The beer features an “otherworldly” amount of hops and bold tropical fruit and citrus notes.

“With the success of our Hazy IPA, our brewers have been experimenting with a lot of hop-heavy hazy and juicy IPAs on the pilot system,” explained Bill Bertsch, Sr. Director of Brewery Operations. “Hopnaut will be a hit with New England-style IPA fans but also those who appreciate a well-balanced, filtered IPA.”

Joining Hopnaut in October will be not one but two NEW Yeti Imperial Stout variants. S’mores Yeti and Mexican Chocolate Yeti will be available in 19.2oz cans and provide a sumptuous sensory experience.

“S’mores was a bit of a no-brainer and a Yeti flavor that would crop up often in our brainstorming sessions,” said Marketing Manager, Matt Sandy. “Mexican Chocolate Yeti has been a draft-only taproom favorite since we released it in small batches two years ago. We decided it warranted a wider though still limited release.”

Great Divide is once again taking part in the Jameson Caskmates Brewery Partner program. As part of their partnership, Great Divide Brewing Co. will be pouring two Jameson barrel-aged beers in the Caskmates Barrel Aged Beer Garden during the Great American Beer Festival. Come try their limited edition brews. Knock Out Ginger, a barrel-aged farmhouse ale with ginger, was a crowd-pleaser last year and will return. This will be the first year for Gra-va, a barrel-aged porter with coffee added.

And, the winter/holiday season wouldn’t be complete without the return of Hibernation Ale (October) and Barrel Aged Yeti Imperial Stout (November). Hibernation Ale is Great Divide’s English-style old ale and the brewery’s longest running release (1995). New for this year, Barrel Aged Yeti will be available in single-serve 16oz cans.

About Great Divide Brewing Company

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 18 Great American Beer Festival Medals, five World Beer Cup Awards and 14 spots on Beer Advocate’s “Top Rated Beers: Colorado” (2015). Here at Great Divide, Bold Character isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe. For more information visit www.greatdivide.com.