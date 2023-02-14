Gorilla Brewing Co. Unleashes Dual Collaboration Beers: Godfather & Cherry Berry

BUSAN, South Korea – Gorilla Brewing Company, Galmegi Brewing, Daedo Brewery, and Beerroom are excited to announce the release of two collaboration beers, the Godfather and Cherry Berry. The Godfather, a barrel-aged sour ale created in collaboration between Gorilla, Galmegi, and Daedo, boasts a unique and complex flavor profile after being aged in oak barrels for 26 months. With an alcohol content of 7.7% and 750ml bottle size, the Godfather offers a tangy sourness followed by a soft sweetness, making it a one-of-a-kind beer.

Ryan Blocker, Head Brewer at Galmegi Brewing, says “Working on the Godfather with Gorilla and Daedo was a great experience, and the final product is a testament to the hard work and dedication put into every step of the brewing process. We are thrilled to share this unique and flavorful beer with our fans.”

Cherry Berry, a collaboration between Gorilla and Beerroom, is a perfect blend of black cherry and blackberry flavors, with a hint of lactose and vanilla bean. Infused with Mackinac and Sabro hops, the beer boasts a rich, purple hue, a tantalizing aroma, and an explosion of flavors in every sip.

Paul Edwards, CEO and Head Brewer of Gorilla Brewing Company, says “We wanted to create a beer that was both delicious and visually stunning, and the Cherry Berry Fruit Bomb delivers on both fronts. We’re proud to have worked with Beerroom to create this beer, and we can’t wait for our fans to try it.”

Jaeheung ahn, CEO of Beerroom, adds “At Beerroom, we’re always striving to create innovative and exciting beers, and the Cherry Berry is no exception. We’re confident that fans of Gorilla Brewing will love this beer as much as we do, and we’re excited to share it with them.”

The Godfather is available in 750ml bottles and on draft at Gorilla Brewing, Galmegi Brewing, and Daedo Brewery locations. Cherry Berry is available in 500ml cans and on draft at Gorilla Brewing and Beerroom locations. Cases of 12 cans and 20-liter kegs are available via Gorilla Brewing Company’s sales team.

For More Information:

https://www.gorillabrewingcompany.com