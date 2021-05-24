Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Hard Seltzer Hits Shelves

Pewaukee, Wis. – Award-winning chef and television personality, Gordon Ramsay announced his hard seltzer, Hell’s Seltzer, is now available on shelves across the U.S. Currently in 25 states, Hell’s Seltzer will be sold nationwide by mid-summer. The four Hell’s Kitchen-inspired flavors, including Berry Inferno, Knicker Twist, Mean Green and That’s Forked are sold in variety 12-packs. Partners, Brew Pipeline, Global Brews of London worked with Ramsay over the past year to bring this collaboration to life.

“It’s been incredible working with Gordon Ramsay and all of our partners on this project — seeing it through from ideation to creation. And the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “Getting Hell’s in the hands of customers across the nation right before summer is perfect timing for these bold and refreshing drinks. We’ve already been ramping up production to ensure we meet the increasing demand of reorders.”

Hell’s Seltzer features unapologetically bold flavors with premium drinkability, crafted by Gordon Ramsay. Brew Pipeline along with their flavor consultants, Lift Bridge Brewing Company, worked with Gordon on the development of each drink. All four recipes are inspired by popular menu items from Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurants across the U.S. Each flavor was tested and approved by the chef and reflects his knack for delivering recipes that put flavor first. Hell’s Seltzer is gluten-free and uses all-natural flavors.

“The team and I have spent months developing the flavors that are just what you’d find at any of my restaurants,” says Ramsay. “As they hit shelves this summer, I hope you’ll enjoy a few as much as I have.”

Hell’s Seltzer is sold in 12-pack variety packs, featuring three of each can. Product specs include:

ABV: 5.6%

12 oz cans

Suggested retail price: $15.99-17.99

Flavors: Berry Inferno – peach, blueberry, raspberry Knicker Twist – passionfruit, pineapple, orange Mean Green – kiwi, lime, mint, pineapple That’s Forked – Key Lime, vanilla, graham



Hell’s Seltzer is distributed by Brew Pipeline’s distributor network. In the coming months, additional markets will launch Hell’s Seltzer. For more information, visit www.drinkhells.com

About Gordon Ramsay

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy-nominated Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic seen by audiences worldwide in more than 200 territories, and he is the only talent on air in the U.S. with four prime-time national network shows. He hosts and executive produces “Hell’s Kitchen,” “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior” and “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” all on Fox, in addition to yearly “MasterChef Celebrity Showdown” specials.

His multimedia production company Studio Ramsay is behind several hit shows in both the U.S. and the U.K., with a growing slate of new shows and development. Launched in 2016, Studio Ramsay was created to develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming, focusing on new formats and innovative programming as well as fostering new talent. Studio Ramsay is behind the highly successful FOX series “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” which was the highest rated food show of 2019, and just aired its third season. It’s also behind “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” on National Geographic Channel, which airs in 172 countries and 43 languages worldwide, accompanied by a first-of-its-kind stand-alone Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted digital and print magazine. The series has been picked up for a third season. In the U.K., Studio Ramsay produces the BAFTA-nominated “Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip” for ITV, which is in production on a Christmas Special and then starting its third season. The Studio is also behind the ITV series ‘The Savoy’, a fixed rig of the prestigious London hotel. Studio Ramsay also has shows in various stages of production and development for the BBC, other top UK Broadcasters as well as key US Cable outlets.

Studio Ramsay’s Digital Division is behind all of Ramsay’s original content on his highly successful YouTube Channel, which has made Ramsay the most subscribed chef on the platform. The 18-34 dominated channel launched the trending interview series “Scrambled” is also behind the highly successful Ramsay in 10, which went live during the global Covid pandemic and will return in 2021. Studio Ramsay Digital oversee and creates content for all behind the scenes moments from Studio Ramsay linear programming and has also produced content for National Geographic and MasterClass.

Studio Ramsay was behind the daytime cooking series “Culinary Genius,” which premiered on ITV in the U.K. and syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S.; the ITV series “Gordon on Cocaine”; and FOX’s “The F-Word Live With Gordon Ramsay.” The highly popular children’s series “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” starring Tilly Ramsay for U.K. children’s channel CBBC, is also produced by Studio Ramsay.

Ramsay also executive produced Bravo’s “Best New Restaurant” and Food Network’s competition series “Food Court Wars.” In the U.K., he’s produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind

Bars” and “Gordon’s Great Escape” for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen” for UKTV’s Good Food Channel; and two instructional cookery series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course,” for Channel 4.

About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is a national distribution platform, linking the best craft brewers to new markets across. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. As a one stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications.

About Global Brews

Global Brews is a specialist beverage development and branding agency that works with multiple clients in the music, entertainment and celebrity industry. Global Brews is dedicated to building and distributing beverage brands around the world. Global has successfully developed and launched multiple industry category award winning products to date with many more in the pipeline.

About Lift Bridge Brewing Company

Since 2008, Lift Bridge Brewing Company has created quality craft beer that supply adults with what they need to slow down and enjoy life. Through every can, bottle or tap pull, Lift Bridge wants drinkers to taste the character, pride and fun the company has in its creation and the uncompromising natural ingredients used during the brewing process. Currently, Lift Bridge operates two production facilities and Taprooms in Stillwater, MN and New Richmond, WI and also consults and collaborates on various beverage projects, both locally and nationally.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkhells.com/