Get Drinks Delivered Reaches 1000 Merchants in Less Than 60 Days

WILMINGTON, Del.– Beverage Trade Network’s new platform Get Drinks Delivered crossed 1000 merchants in its listings giving consumers more and more choice to find out who is delivering them alcohol and who is open for curbside pick up near them.

GetDrinksDelivered.com is a new global platform for consumers to discover who is delivering them and who is open for curbside pickup launched by Beverage Trade Network, USA based B2B drinks media company.

Beverage Trade Network already hosts number of major international trade shows like the International Bulk Wine and Spirits Show in San Francisco, London, Shanghai, USA Trade Tasting in New York, Cannabis Drinks Expo in Chicago and San Francisco, Cannabis Food Show in San Francisco and Chicago, Future Wine Expo in California and competitions like London Spirits Competition in London, Paris Wine Cup in Paris, Sommeliers Choice Awards in USA. Along with that Beverage Trade Network’s own platform is one of the leading b2b networking platforms. The company also owns media assets like BevRoute which is an online magazine for wine and spirits distributors, SommelierBusiness.com, which is a portal dedicated to the business of sommeliers, BartenderBusiness.com.

“The idea behind the launch of Get Drinks Delivered was to give our community an omni channel approach to marketing for coming years starting with DTC channel,” says Sid Patel, CEO of Beverage Trade Network.

Get Drinks Delivered is very much on track to have 10,000 drinks merchants around the globe by September 2020 making it a preferred platform for drinks consumers as not only they can see bottle shops and restaurants nearby, but they can also see which wineries, distilleries and breweries around them are open and do deliveries. Consumers will be able to see safety information, delivery information, discounts from merchants and product recommendations as well.

The platform is in its launch phase right now and expects to add new features in coming weeks. One of the biggest resource drinks merchants can access on Get Drinks Delivered is their blog section and podcast which aims to discuss ‘marketing for now’ and how wineries, breweries, distilleries, bottleshops and restaurants can grow their ecommernce business mainly with the focus of pick up and delivery sales.

Our approach will be little different, we are trying to include traditional distribution in this system so the goal is depletion at all levels and thus, our backend infrastructure not only supports dtc but the idea is suppliers like wineries, breweries and distilleries will be able to support their retailers that provide direct to consumer deliveries and online sales of their products.

Merchants will be able to share their stories and update their status along with how they handle safe deliveries and pick up. Deals and discounts will also be given by merchants to end users.

Wood Hat Spirits, Missouri GDD distillery on Get Drinks Delivered.

Get Drinks Delivered will be first of its kind and aims to be a global omni channel platform for direct to consumer sales. For more information, please visit GetDrinksDelivered.com.