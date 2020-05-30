Galipette Cidre Partners with Free Spirits to Launch in Israel

PARIS — Cider Supply Co., the owner of Galipette Cidre, has signed a distribution agreement with Free Spirits of Israel, effective from June 1st. The agreement covers nationwide distribution and brand activation rights for the Galipette Cidre range, an award-winning pure juice French cider.

Free Spirits, with the HQ in Tel Aviv, is an innovative independent craft beverage importer and distributor. The founders, industry veterans David Zats and Asaf Ivanir, have assembled together a world-class portfolio of international craft brands such as Ocho Tequila, Mancino Vermouths, G’vine Gin, Tempus Fugit and WhistlePig and a wide selection of premium rums.

Free Spirits’ owners commented: “The cider as a category has all the credentials to tap into the trends towards natural and craft, yet the Israeli cider market remains to be dominated by concentrate based and sugar-filled industrial products. There is a real void for a genuinely high-quality, 100% natural and organic cider offers – and this is exactly why we are so excited to introduce Galipette Cidre to the Israeli consumers.’’

Cider Supply Company’s Ilkka Soini said: ‘’The cider market is gathering momentum in Israel as consumers are getting familiar with the more refreshing alternative to beer. We are excited to partner with Free Spirits and are confident that the Israeli consumers, both female and male, are ready to discover what the real cider, made of 100% pure juice, has to offer.’’

About Galipette Cidre

Galipette Cidre is a pure French cider made of 100% fermented apple juice. Our ciders are locally produced in Northwest France from fresh pressed juice made of hand picked cider apples and fermented using traditional local methods. Galipette ciders are free from concentrate, have no added sugar, no sweeteners or anything artificial. Both refreshing Brut (4.5% ABV) and naturally sweeter Biologique (4.0% ABV) are naturally gluten-free and vegan friendly.