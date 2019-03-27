Fretboard Brewing to Release S23 Pale Ale for Local First Responders in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Fretboard Brewing Company is proud to announce the release of S23 Pale Ale on Friday, March 29. In conjunction with the release, it is pairing with Behind The Badge Inc. to raise awareness and donate a portion of beer sale proceeds to their Heroes Fund. The BTB Heroes Fund is used to support our local Police, Fire and Military personnel that protect our family and friends right here at home and abroad. With this fund, we are able to support our local heroes when they have found themselves in a time of need.

The story of S23 is best told by one of Fretboard’s founding partners, Joe Sierra. Named for the badge number of his late brother, Eric Sierra, a former Cincinnati Police Officer. S23 gained momentum in Cincinnati in early 2015 as a Session IPA brewed by Rhinegeist Brewery with proceeds of beer sales going towards the Eric Sierra Children’s Fund. Jump to 2017 and Fretboard Brewing emerges on the premise of this Session IPA and it’s story of giving back with every pint sold. After a brief hiatus, we are proud to announce its return as a seasonal Pale Ale, with portions of the proceeds benefiting the Heroes Fund.

We invite you and your family to join us for a full evening of great beers, bites and live music provided by Yacht Rock America; a 6-piece powerhouse of classic rock covers, comprised of some of Cincinnati’s most seasoned veterans. We are excited to have them headline our Main Stage to cap off what is sure to be a successful and charitable, evening for Behind The Badge. For those who can not make it on March 29, there will be an early tapping exclusively at Arnold’s Bar in downtown Cincinnati on Opening Day, Thursday March 28.

About Fretboard Brewing Company

Located at 5800 Creek Road, Cincinnati, Fretboard Brewing Company is truly a prideful part of the community that beats to the sound of its own drum. With over a dozen unique beers on tap, 3,500 square feet of taproom space, weekly live music, BBQ and private rental spaces for large events and even band rehearsals — it is a safe bet for a good time just north of downtown Cincinnati.

About Behind The Badge

Behind the Badge Inc. was founded by a group of Covington Police Officers. Although our life’s work is to protect and serve, we are passionate about being more involved in the service for our community. We are a community based non-profit organization that serves the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area. We have two primary focuses: giving back to our community and supporting our local Heroes (police, fire and military). We work to increase awareness and raise funds for local charities, local organizations, emerging non-profits and citizens within our communities. We have worked with organizations like: Chicks & Chucks, Special Olympics, 22 Until Valhalla, Maslow’sArmy, DCCH Center for Children and Families, The Chip Terry Foundation and many more. All of these great non-profits and organizations give back and impact the citizens of our communities.