Fremont Brewing to Release Dark Heron IPA for Emerald City Comic Con

SEATTLE–Fremont Brewing and ReedPOP, producer of Emerald City Comic Con, announce the return of ECCC’s official beer, Dark Heron IPA. It will be released at Fremont’s Urban Beer Garden on Thursday, Feb. 7 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and available on draft and, for the first time ever, in 16-oz. cans at select retailers throughout Washington state.

The fourth iteration of Dark Heron features artwork created by local Seattle artist Julia Reck whose curvy superhero projects strength, inclusivity and body positivity. “When I started the Dark Heron project, I knew immediately that I wanted to reimagine her in a way that we don’t typically see in the superhero genre. I wanted to show a joyful, powerful plus sized woman presented as heroic,” said Reck. “I rarely see myself reflected in the superhero stories I grew up loving, so it was important to me to do design a character who other women with similar experiences could connect to.”

“Like a bad-ass super-hero, Dark Heron IPA 2019 captures your attention with stealth and cunning, ensnaring you deeper into her lair with each expressive sip. Tropical and hazy, Dark Heron IPA 2019 features Citra, Strata and Amarillo hops, filling your pint with juicy citrus and melon flavors,” said Matt Lincecum, founder and owner of Fremont Brewing. “Everyone at Fremont Brewing gets excited about our partnership with ReedPOP and Emerald City Comic Con. This annual bash reinforces how cool it is to be creative and genuine while giving us an excuse to wear capes. Cheers to that!”

“We’re really excited to bring back our partnership with Fremont for the official beer of Emerald City Comic Con,” said Lance Fensterman, global president, ReedPOP. “Everyone can be a superhero regardless of who you are, what you look like or where you come from. We love that Julia has brought that message to the Dark Heron superhero this year.”

Dark Heron 2019 will be on tap at the bar during ECCC along with the other beers and ciders that together make up theLeague of Libations, a collaboration of West Coast breweries and cideries whose mission is to bring the best of independent craft brews to ECCC.

Emerald City Comic Con started in 2003 and has become the largest pop culture and comic convention in the Pacific Northwest, attracting nearly 100,000 fans in 2018. Tickets are available at EmeraldCityComicCon.com. For the latest news, visit ECCC’s social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

About Fremont Brewing

Fremont Brewing is a family-owned craft brewery founded in 2009 to brew artisan beers made with the best local ingredients available. Fremont Brewing is now the fastest-growing brewery in Washington and its Interurban IPA is Washington’s leading craft beer. Other beers include Lush IPA, Universale Pale Ale, Summer Ale and cult classics B-Bomb and Cowiche Canyon Fresh Hop Ale. Their beer has won numerous awards such as three Silver medals at the Great American Beer Festival, the Gold medal in the 2016 Best of Craft Beer Awards and Rate Beer’s 2015 Best Strong Ale in the World and Best Beer in Washington and is distributed in kegs, cans and 22 oz. bottles throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Colorado, Montana, Southern California and Japan. It can also be enjoyed every day at their kid- and dog-friendly Urban Beer Garden in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood. In addition to its reputation for consistent quality and innovation, Fremont Brewing is a recognized leader in sustainable brewing operations and community engagement. Because Beer Matters! Visit fremontbrewing.com/welcome.

About Reedpop

ReedPOP is a boutique group within Reed Exhibitions – the world’s leading events organizer. Launched in 2006, the group has become the number one producer of pop culture events across the globe as well as a full service digital content provider and media company. Delivering once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences curated specifically for localized audiences, ReedPOP currently features events in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, India, Africa and Australia, including: New York Comic Con (NYCC), Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), PAX West, East, South and Australia, Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC), MCM Comic Con, BookCon, Oz Comic Con, Eurogamer Expo (EGX), Comic Con India, Comic Con Paris, Comic Con Seoul, Comic Con Africa, Star Wars Celebration and ComplexCon. In addition to organizing and managing events, ReedPOP also runs and operates the Gamer Network and its portfolio of leading gaming websites including Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun and GamesIndustry.Biz. The staff at ReedPOP are a fan-based, globally focused group of professionals that are uniquely qualified to build and serve the communities with whom they share a common passion. Visit reedpop.com.

About Julia Reck

Julia Reck is a bi illustrator and designer based in Seattle, Washington. She works with themes of queer joy, empowerment, fashion and beautiful people while striving to explore on a wide range of what “beautiful” can look like.