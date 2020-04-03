Founders Partners with Long Road Distillers to Create Hand Sanitizer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. has announced a new partnership with Long Road Distillers in Grand Rapids to support the production of hand sanitizer – and to directly join the cause to prevent COVID-19. Founders will donate high ABV beer for distillation into neutral spirit, a primary ingredient for hand sanitizer that has become increasingly scarce.

In early March, Long Road Distillers transitioned their production from making spirits to hand sanitizer. They are making it as quickly as they can to meet growing demand in Michigan and are working with over 35 hospitals, nursing homes, grocers, logistics companies and social service agencies to keep their employees, residents and community safe. Current production is at 100+ gallons of sanitizer per week, and will grow significantly with donations of neutral spirit from Founders and other local suppliers. Hand sanitizer is available for purchase to the public in 2 oz. bottles ($5 each), for pick-up only from the distillery. Long Road Distillers is making a donation of $1 of each bottle sold to their employees, many of whom are not able to work during the current crisis. In addition, the distillery supplies ½ gallon refillable jugs for local healthcare workers, first responders, local hospitals and nursing homes. To find out more, including how to purchase hand sanitizer, please visit Long Road Distillers.

