Flying Dog to Release Kulture King Imperial Hazy IPA

Kulture King Imperial Hazy Hits Store Shelves Mid-April

Frederick, Md. – Flying Dog is adding to its already impressive lineup of IPAs with the debut of the new limited-release Kulture King Imperial Hazy, the brewery’s new Imperial New England IPA hitting store shelves in mid-April. Coming in at 10% ABV, Kulture King is a juicy new addition to the brewery’s team of heavy hitters.

Hop forward and bursting with intense fruit flavors and aromas, this smooth-drinking imperial’s royally sized ABV is masked in its delicious, juicy finish. Citrus and tropical fruit notes dominate the nose while the beer’s low bitterness and soft finish makes its 10% ABV nearly unnoticeable in the flavor and mouthfeel.

“Over 95% of the hops in Kulture King are added after the boil,” said Flying Dog’s Brewmaster, Ben Clark. “Moving the hopping to the whirlpool greatly limits the bitterness and greatly increases the aroma and flavor, creating the perfectly hazy IPA profile.”

Recent history has shown Flying Dog that there is a market for amped up ABVs of traditionally lower octane styles. Kulture King will join the brewery’s lineup of big brews which includes beers like The Truth (8.7% ABV), Double Dog (12% ABV), and Gonzo Imperial Porter (10% ABV). Kulture King’s high ABV and vibrant Ralph Steadman artwork makes this package pop on store shelves.

Kulture King will be available in stores starting mid-April in 6-packs and 24-packs of 12oz bottles. Consumers are encouraged to visit Flying Dog’s Beer Finder to locate inventory in their area: flyingdog.com/beer-finder.

About Flying Dog Brewery:

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com. Flying Dog is now available on Drizly.

For More Information:

https://www.flyingdog.com/