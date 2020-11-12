Flying Dog Releases Victress Sour Ale Following Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day

FREDERICK, Md. – Flying Dog Brewery today announced the release of Victress, a sweet and tart sour created as part of Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day. Proceeds from the beer will benefit the Pink Boots Society, an organization created to assist, inspire and encourage female professionals in the beer industry to advance their careers through education.

Normally held on International Women’s Day (March 8), Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day brings together breweries and individuals to raise the profile of women’s roles in the beer industry. Participating groups brew the beer of their choice using an exclusive hop blend created by Yakima Chief Hops (YCH).

Victress, a 4.2% ABV fruited kettle sour, was brewed using the YCH blend of Loral, Idaho Gem, Azacca and El Dorado hops. Cranberry juice was added during fermentation while lime was added to the brite tank at the finish. This potent fusion of sweet, tart and juicy hops was conceptualized and coordinated by the brewery’s own craft beer queen, Quality Assurance Manager Emily Bobotas.

“The badass women of Flying Dog have come together once again to raise each other up and brew some delicious beer,” said Emily Bobotas, Quality Assurance Manager, Flying Dog Brewery. “A woman has played a huge role in everything you’ve tasted, touched, worn, seen, read, or attended from Flying Dog Brewery, and I am so proud to lead this smart and talented group of ladies in a part of the process I am so passionate about.”

Victress will be sold in 4-packs of 16oz cans at select retailers in Frederick, MD. Proceeds will benefit the Pink Boots Society; funds raised are applied to educational scholarships and programming for members.

About Flying Dog Brewery:

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com.