Flying Dog Releases Tropical Truth Imperial IPA

FREDERICK, Md. – Flying Dog Brewery has announced the release of a new summer seasonal guaranteed to make you daydream of tans as golden as the drink in your hand, Tropical Truth. Hops and slight bitterness are perfectly balanced with mouth-watering tropical flavors in this new IPA with a summery spin.

After the success of Tropical Bitch (made from Flying Dog’s flagship IPA, Raging Bitch), Flying Dog’s team of innovators created a similar experiment with The Truth, the brewery’s hottest trending beer right now. Starting with everyone’s favorite imperial, mango and passionfruit were added to create Tropical Truth. With a big hop aroma and exotic tropical flavors, Tropical Truth will totally satisfy your senses.

“At Flying Dog, we like to have fun with our beers and continue evolving our recipes to surprise and delight our hardcore fans,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog. “The Truth is a hugely popular beer for us year-round, so we gave it a tropical infusion perfect for the summertime.”

The balanced marriage of hops and fruit in Tropical Truth will convert any IPA drinker weary of fruit-filled brews. Adding fruit while maintaining the original beer’s ABV and hop profile was no small feat but our team of experts overcame the challenge with results that speak for themselves. In fact, some people say, those results speak The Truth. Tropical Truth carries an 8.7% ABV and can be found in stores starting this week.

Tropical Truth’s base beer, The Truth, was scientifically engineered to be a near-perfect IPA using knowledge from Flying Dog’s Single Hop Series. The Single Hop Series was a multi-year exploration into the flavor profile of single strains of hops, uncovering the subtleties of each strain and ultimately informing future recipes.

Tropical Truth can be found in stores starting this week and is available in 6 x 12oz. bottles.

About Flying Dog Brewery

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com. Flying Dog is now available on Drizly.

For More Information

vimeo.com/436913537