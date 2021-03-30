Flying Dog Releases Pool Hopping

Hit the Deck with Flying Dog’s Pool Hopping

The Summer Deck Beer Hits Store Shelves in Early April

Frederick, Md. – Flying Dog Brewery is ready to take on summer with the 2021 release of their hugely popular deck beer, Pool Hopping. Flying Dog first pioneered this new take on hazy summer ales in the summer of 2020 with the initial release of the newly designated beer.

Crafted to be enjoyed on the sunny deck of your choosing, this stripped-down summer ale offers a big juicy hop presence complimented by a moderate body and low bitterness. With tropical notes of mango and citrus, it pairs perfectly with a speedo, tan lines and doing a whole lotta of nothing.

“Pool Hopping is the delicious love child of a New England IPA and a Brut IPA,” said Ben Clark, Brewmaster at Flying Dog Brewery. “Our team was able to find a great balance between the two where we created something refreshing and tropical without the additional sweetness. It’s absolutely perfect for crushing poolside.”

Using traditional beer ingredients – like Citra and Mosaic hops, and Pilsner and Wheat malts – the expert brewers at Flying Dog have achieved unimaginable flavors and aromas, without the added juices you’ll find in a lot of warm weather beers. Pool Hopping is a hazy summer ale that carries a 5.4% ABV.

Pool Hopping’s vibrant can, outfitted in original Ralph Steadman artwork, and easy-drinking flavor profile caught the attention of consumers in 2020 and was a hit throughout the summer, causing the brewery to have to schedule additional runs of the beer to keep up with demand.

Pool Hopping will be available in stores starting the week of April 5, 2021 in 6 packs of 12oz cans. The juicy deck beer is also available in Flying Dog’s SPF 1000 summer variety pack, alongside Numero Uno Mexican Lager and Thunderpeel Hazy IPA. Consumers are encouraged to visit Flying Dog’s Beer Finder to locate inventory in their area: flyingdog.com/beer-finder.

About Flying Dog Brewery

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com. Flying Dog is now available on Drizly.

For more information: https://www.flyingdog.com/