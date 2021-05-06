Flying Dog Brewery’s Dead Rise Gose Returns In May With Expanded Distribution

Frederick, Md. – The one and only OLD BAY® beer in existence, Dead Rise OLD BAY Gose created by Maryland’s Flying Dog Brewery, is back for its 2021 season. This limited release hits store shelves starting mid-May in its new 12oz can packaging.

Perfect for summer days full of seafood, Dead Rise’s gose formula blends the Chesapeake’s most iconic seasoning – OLD BAY – with a refreshing lemony tartness for a beer low in bitterness and high in flavor.

To achieve the beer’s delicate tartness, Flying Dog’s brewers added lemon and salt to the recipe, which also calls for 50% more OLD BAY then Dead Rise’s previous formula (a blonde ale). Brewed with Citra hops, Dead Rise carries a 5.7% ABV and 25 IBUs.

“The gose recipe we debuted in 2020 is back and wrapped in awesome packaging that even more closely resembles a can of OLD BAY,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog. “This must-try beer features the zesty, unique flavor of this beloved staple – OLD BAY – with a refreshing pop of lemon and salt that makes Dead Rise the perfect companion for summer days full of seafood.”

Flying Dog and OLD BAY’s pairing began six years ago when a Flying Dog employee pitched the innovative idea of the beer and seasoning collab at the brewery’s annual Brewhouse Rarities event. Born in the heart of crab country, and once called ‘the most Maryland beer ever’ by The Washington Post, Dead Rise pays homage to the history of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay and summer crab culture while also supporting the local industry.

“We’re excited to continue the partnership with Flying Dog this summer. Our loyal fans love OLD BAY with everything summer – steamed crabs, crab cakes, corn-on-the-cob, shrimp, dips – and the Dead Rise OLD BAY Gose. It’s infused with that distinctive OLD BAY blend of herbs and spices that makes the season so flavorful,” said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer at McCormick.

A portion of the proceeds from Dead Rise sales are donated to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ True Blue Program, an annual campaign that highlights and rewards those restaurants who make it a point to serve local, Maryland harvested crab. The name Dead Rise is also a nod to the traditional fishing boats used year-round by Chesapeake Bay watermen to gather the shellfish.

Dead Rise will be available in 6-packs of 12oz cans starting mid-May. In addition to the Mid-Atlantic states that carry Flying Dog products, Dead Rise’s 2021 distribution has been expanded to include ME, NH and VT.

About Flying Dog Brewery

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times.

For More Information:

https://www.flyingdog.com/