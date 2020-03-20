Flying Dog Brewery Sells Kegs Curbside

FREDERICK, Md. – Flying Dog Brewery today announced that the company will begin making Kurbside Kegs available for purchase starting Friday, March 20, 2020. Keg orders will include limited edition tap handles with custom ‘Isolation Ale’ stickers as well as Flying Dog branded pint glasses.

Flying Dog will sell half kegs (1,984 oz. which is 124 – 16 oz. servings) and sixtels (661 oz. which is 41 – 16 oz. servings) which will be available for curbside pick-up at the brewery. All orders must be placed in advance by visiting flyingdog.com or calling 301-694-7899 between the hours of 10 AM and 1 PM. Available keg varieties include year-round favorites as well as limited specialty kegs including Tropical Bitch IPA and Irish Coffee Stout.

“Flying Dog prides itself on the quality of our beer,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog. “With bars and restaurants currently limited in their on-premise services, we wanted to give these kegs a good home while they are at their freshest.”

A keg deposit and payment are required at pick-up (credit card only, no cash); limited edition tap handles, stickers and glasses are included in the price of each keg while supplies last. Kegs will only be sold to those 21 years of age or older with a valid ID. Limit one keg per person per visit. Orders placed by 1 PM on weekdays will be available for same day pick-up between 3 PM and 6 PM.

Due to the brewery’s efforts to keep their valued retailers fully stocked with inventory, this special offer does not include the sale of other cases, cans or bottles.

About Flying Dog Brewery:

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for almost 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writerHunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. byThe New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com.