Flying Dog Brewery Releases New Imperial Sour Ale

Frederick, Md. Flying Dog Brewery’s latest release, Switch Doctor Imperial Sour Ale, is a potent concoction of pineapple and mango that comes to us from the deepest part of the jungle. This sweet and tart sour will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz bottles starting in June.

Switch Doctor’s super balanced sour flavor profile brings in the sweetness of the beer’s mango while allowing highlights of the pineapple’s acidity to shine through. This combination creates a delicious balance of sweet and tart fruity flavors in the 10% ABV imperial which has 10 IBUs.

“What we started with Vicious Hook we’ve continued with Switch Doctor, this time in a higher-octane package,” said Ben Clark, Brewmaster at Flying Dog Brewery. “Our brew team enjoys playing with recipes until we’ve found the right balance of sour flavors to give you that perfect pucker. And while the liquid inside is enough to make you a fan, having it wrapped in such vibrant Ralph Steadman packaging makes it a must-try release.”

Recent history has shown Flying Dog that there is a market for amped up ABVs of traditionally lower octane styles. Switch Doctor will join the brewery’s lineup of popular big brews which includes beers like The Truth (8.7% ABV), Double Dog (12% ABV), and Gonzo Imperial Porter (10% ABV).

Switch Doctor will be available in stores starting June 2021 in 6-packs of 12oz bottles.

About Flying Dog Brewery

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times.

For More Information:
https://www.flyingdog.com

