Flying Dog Brewery Releases New Imperial Sour Ale

Frederick, Md. – Flying Dog Brewery’s latest release, Switch Doctor Imperial Sour Ale, is a potent concoction of pineapple and mango that comes to us from the deepest part of the jungle. This sweet and tart sour will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz bottles starting in June.

Switch Doctor’s super balanced sour flavor profile brings in the sweetness of the beer’s mango while allowing highlights of the pineapple’s acidity to shine through. This combination creates a delicious balance of sweet and tart fruity flavors in the 10% ABV imperial which has 10 IBUs.

“What we started with Vicious Hook we’ve continued with Switch Doctor, this time in a higher-octane package,” said Ben Clark, Brewmaster at Flying Dog Brewery. “Our brew team enjoys playing with recipes until we’ve found the right balance of sour flavors to give you that perfect pucker. And while the liquid inside is enough to make you a fan, having it wrapped in such vibrant Ralph Steadman packaging makes it a must-try release.”

Recent history has shown Flying Dog that there is a market for amped up ABVs of traditionally lower octane styles. Switch Doctor will join the brewery’s lineup of popular big brews which includes beers like The Truth (8.7% ABV), Double Dog (12% ABV), and Gonzo Imperial Porter (10% ABV).

Switch Doctor will be available in stores starting June 2021 in 6-packs of 12oz bottles.

