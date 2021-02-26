Flying Dog Brewery Debuts New American Wheat Ale Aimed at Improving the Environment

Chesapeake Wheat will directly support oyster restoration efforts in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay

Frederick, Md. – Flying Dog Brewery today announced the release of the brewery’s new year-round Chesapeake Wheat Ale that will serve as an ongoing fundraiser to support oyster restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay. Each beer sold will translate into 10 baby oysters being returned to the Bay through the brewery’s ongoing collaboration with the Oyster Recovery Partnership.

Chesapeake Wheat is a 5% ABV American Wheat Ale. Brewed with Hersbrucker and Mosaic hops, this wheat ale has a light body and crisp finish, softly balancing slight bitterness with fruity/citrus hop notes. The best part of this new brew is the big impact it has on Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay, the largest estuary in the United States.

“Outfitted in original artwork from world-renowned illustrator Ralph Steadman, in vibrant colors that capture the hues of the Bay, Chesapeake Wheat represents Flying Dog’s commitment to supporting oyster restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay,” said Ben Savage, Chief Marketing Officer at Flying Dog Brewery. “We believe it is vital to come together to help the Bay thrive, and we love that we get to do our part by doing what we do best, making delicious beer.”

The brewery’s oyster restoration efforts are coordinated through a longtime relationship with the Oyster Recovery Partnership, an Annapolis-based non-profitworking to increase the environmental and economic value of oysters in the Chesapeake Bay by providing the scientific and technical expertise that supports a sustainable oyster population and well-managed fishery.

“We’re fortunate to have partners like Flying Dog who provide us with not only the financial support to help us meet oyster recovery goals, but also the public platform to tell our story,” said the organization’s Director of Partnerships Paul Schurick. “The scale and scope of our oyster restoration footprint is only as successful as our partnerships, and lucky for us, the folks at Flying Dog are true advocates and steadfast supporters of a healthier Chesapeake Bay.”

A single oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water per day. Bringing back the oyster population is the single most important thing that can be done to help the Bay and every species in its ecosystem.For 10 years, Flying Dog and the Oyster Recovery Partnership have worked together to keep the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem healthy and thriving,adding over 5 million baby oysters back into the Baythrough beer collaborations and sponsorships.

Chesapeake Wheat is now available at retailers in 6-packs and 24-packs of 12oz bottles. Consumers are encouraged to visit the brewery’s Beer Finder to locate inventory near them:flyingdog.com/beer-finder.

About Flying Dog Brewery:

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com.Flying Dog is now available on Drizly.