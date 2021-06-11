Fleet Feet Cincinnati Set Open Its 4th Location At Fifty West Brewing Company

CINCINNATI, OH – Running and beer, a match made in heaven. At least, that’s what two local businesses say, as they bring their passions together to create a unique experience for their respective communities. Fleet Feet Cincinnati is set to open its fourth location at Fifty West Brewing Company this June.



As Official Sponsors of the Flying Pig Marathon, Fleet Feet and Fifty West, are excited to collectively contribute to Cincinnati’s running and beer heritage. “We are delighted to be your new “Third Place,” says Fleet Feet Owner, Frank DeJulius. “Home and work might be First and Second, but we’re here to be the Third Place you go, to hang out with friends, go for a run, grab a coffee, or eat and drink at the Fifty West Burger Bar. We are thrilled to contribute to the community hub that Fifty West is creating.”

The addition of a running store to Fifty West feels natural, as the Cincinnati brewery continues to grow their burgeoning active-lifestyle campus in Columbia Township. “Our goal at Fifty West is to bridge the gap between our community and the brewery,” said Bobby Slattery, Founder of Fifty West. “Our space is so much more than a place to drink. It’s a destination for friendly recreation, a restaurant to bring your family, an easy meet-up location for local groups and organizations, a place to host your birthday, and so much more.”

Fleet Feet’s new location dovetails nicely with Fifty West’s existing cycling store, their mutual marathon training groups, sand volleyball leagues, a “sport court” that accommodates differing activities including pickleball and futsal leagues, and their expansive, family-focused beer garden and Burger Bar.

Fleet Feet at Fifty West will be a place where you can find the best shoes, socks, insoles and other gear to meet your running and walking needs, including proprietary fit ID®, a 3D foot scanner and pressure plate for shoe fittings custom to your feet. This new location includes some distinctive features, including massive bay windows overlooking the Little Miami River and Scenic Trail, a vintage Volkswagen Bus turned one-of-a-kind shoe display, the Rooted Grounds Coffee Bar, and of course, a Fifty West beer fridge.

“Location is extremely important to us,” says DeJulius. Being able to engage local runners and walkers with the safety and accessibility of the Little Miami Scenic Trail is something we are all very excited about. We also look forward to working with Great Parks of Hamilton County and Columbia Township in the charitable initiative to continue the expansion of the Little Miami Scenic Trail.

Fleet Feet at Fifty West will be located above Fifty West Cyclery at 7667 Wooster Pike Cincinnati, OH 45227.

Frank and Stacey DeJulius own 3 other Fleet Feet locations in Blue Ash, Oakley and West Chester.

About Fifty West Brewing Company

Located on US Route 50 heading west into the city of Cincinnati, Fifty West Brewing Company first opened its doors in November of 2012. Since then, Fifty West has strived to create community through shared active lifestyle experiences, memories and award-winning beer. Join us for the ride.

