Firestone Walker’s 805 Launches “Keep It Local” Campaign

Paso Robles, Calif.– Firestone Walker Brewing Company’s 805 Beer today launched a new community support campaign under the banner of “Keep It Local,” honoring the frontline people who are working hard to keep their neighborhoods well fed.

The Keep It Local campaign is being launched via targeted digital spots designed to reach millions in 805’s distribution territory. The main video features faces from the front lines, who are experiencing circumstances shared by so many in the independent restaurant space. It shows them doing what they do best, and concludes with a simple suggestion: “Order in. Take out.”

“With millions of bar and restaurant staff out of work across the country, our partners and communities need us all more than ever,” said Dustin Hinz, Firestone Walker’s chief marketing officer.

805 Releases New “Fastpack”

805 Beer today also released the limited-edition “Fastpack” featuring four distinct can designs in collaboration with the moto fanatics known as Fasthouse.

The 805 Fastpack provides a new collectible offering for fans of 805 Beer. Each of the four cans is designed to tell a story and give the vibe of both 805 and Fasthouse. The Fastpack is available starting this week in all 805 Beer markets in 6-pack, 12-pack and 18-pack formats. The launch is supported by a Fastpack commercial spot.

Fasthouse is a band of brothers with a passion for dirt bikes and vintage motorcycles, and they are known for producing off-road apparel, gear, films and events.

805 is one of the nation’s fastest growing beers. Originally brewed by Firestone Walker as a local beer on California’s Central Coast, 805 has exploded into a phenomenon with a distribution network of 14 states throughout the West.

The Fastpack belongs to a larger 2020 marketing and advertising initiative to further drive 805’s momentum. This includes the “Authenticos” film series; the new “Keep It Local” campaign; and other digital and out-of-home efforts designed to permeate 805’s distribution territory.

About Firestone Walker

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is an innovative California beer company with three state-of-the-art brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine. More at805beer.com and FirestoneBeer.com