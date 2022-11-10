Firestone Walker Unveils 2023 Edition of ‘Brewmaster’s Collective’ Beer Club

PASO ROBLES, California – Firestone Walker today announced the 2023 edition of its Brewmaster’s Collective beer club, introducing a variety of new benefits and small-batch exclusives including a throwback allocation of the brewery’s iconic Pale 31.

Open enrollment in the 2023 Brewmaster’s Collective begins now at FirestoneBeer.com and ends on December 31, 2022 or until capacity is reached.

Now entering its third year, the Brewmaster’s Collective has become a fixture of creativity, collaboration and innovation at Firestone Walker, providing members with access to the brewery’s most artisanal small-batch creations.

“It took us 25 years to launch our first beer club, and now we can’t imagine life without it,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “It is not only enabling us to create some really interesting beers—it’s also fostering a deeper personal connection with our most passionate fans.”

EXCLUSIVE BEERS & BENEFITS

In all, the 2023 Brewmaster’s Collective will span four seasonal collections totaling 25 beers, including 16 member exclusives as well as curated merchandise and pairings. Each collection will feature five barrel-aged beers, supplemented separately by Propagator small-batch beers on a quarterly basis.

BREWMASTER’S COLLECTIVE WELCOME KIT

COLLECTIVE CHOICE BATCH #2 -Blended Ale with Maple Syrup, Tahitian Vanilla & Hazelnut Aged in Bourbon Barrels & Chocolate Bitters Barrels

Additional Items: Membership card, Brewmaster’s Glass, Dice Set

Ships February

COLLECTION 1: PARABOLA & FRIENDS

PARABOLA -Russian Imperial Stout aged in Weller & Blanton Barrels

PARABOLOID -Elite Barrel- Aged Imperial Stout Aged in 20-year Elijah Craig Barrels

DAD BOD QUAD -Brandy Barrel Aged Belgian Quad

RYE CHAI CHA -Milk Stout with Chai Spices Aged in High Rye Whiskey Barrels and Chocolate Bitters Barrels

COCONUT RUMDORADO -Blonde Barleywine aged in Rum Barrels with Coconut Ships February | Plus food pairing

COLLECTION 2: DOUBLING DOWN

DOUBLE DBA (Batch 10k) -Imperial Special Bitter Ale Aged in Old Fitzgerald Whiskey Barrels

STICKEE SOMETHING -Central Coast Quad

TROPICAL SUPERFRUIT -Tropical sour ale (16oz can)

PRIVATE PRESS COLLABORATION– Barrel-Aged Munich Wine

D(DB)2A -Double Barrel-Aged Imperial Special Bitter

Ships May | Plus merch item

COLLECTION 3: LEGENDS RISE

SUCABA -Barleywine Aged in Blanton’s Bourbon Barrels

BRAVO EXTRA– Bourbon Barrel-Aged Browniewine Ale

SAISON COLLABORATION– Saison (375ml)

PARABOLA VARIANT– Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout with TBD Adjuncts

WELDWERKS COLLABORATION– Bourbon Barrel-Aged Mole Imperial Stout

Ships July |Plus food pairing

COLLECTION 4: FALL CLASSICS

XXVII ANNIVERSARY -Blended Barrel-Aged Ale

S’MORES STOUT -Barrel-Aged Stout with Vanilla and Cocoa

SUPERFRUIT CLASSIC -Fruited Sour Ale (375ml)

SIDE PROJECT COLLABORATION –Barrel-Aged Stout Aged in 10-Year Henry McKenna Barrels

APPLE JACK– Apple Hybrid Aged in Apple, Cherry & Peach Brandy Barrels

Ships October | Plus merch item

PROPAGATOR DROPS

IMPERIAL WIT(16oz cans)

PALE 31 -California Pale Ale – retired FW classic (16oz cans)

BELGIAN TRIPEL(16oz cans)

IMPERIAL BROWN(16oz cans)

Ships 1 x Quarterly

Membership Also Includes

15% off all purchases, including beer, merch and dining

Access to private member-only ticketed events

On-site collection tastings at Firestone Walker locations

VIP Taproom access, including waitlist priority

Access to earlier Brewmaster’s Collective releases

Free tours of the main brewery in Paso Robles for up to four guests

Complimentary shipping on online orders over $40 for California members

Lottery for a chance to purchase tickets to the 2023 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest

The Brewmaster’s Collective is open to residents in California, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia and Washington DC. A 2023 annual membership in the Brewmaster’s Collective costs $499 plus tax and shipping, with optional pickup available at Firestone Walker’s locations in Paso Robles, Buellton and Venice.

About Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine

